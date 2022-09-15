As part of his 2022 reelection campaign, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, made a stop in Calhoun this week. 

Several hundred supporters turned out downtown to City Park, 308 N. Wall St., for a Kemp bus tour stop Wednesday afternoon. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In