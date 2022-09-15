As part of his 2022 reelection campaign, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, made a stop in Calhoun this week.
Several hundred supporters turned out downtown to City Park, 308 N. Wall St., for a Kemp bus tour stop Wednesday afternoon.
"It's awesome to be back here," Kemp said. "What a great crowd ... what a great venue."
With dozens of local elected officials and administrators, first responders, and business leaders from around the area in attendance, Governor Kemp spoke to supporters about a host of campaign issues.
"We are working so hard every single day to make sure that Stacy Abrams is not going to be your Governor or your next President," Kemp said.
Governor Kemp told local small business owners that it was their voices he listened to while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, even in the face of state and national scrutiny while opening the Georgia economy.
"I wasn't listening to them ... you know, I was listening to you all. I was listening to the people in the restaurants, I was listening to barbers, and cosmetologists and other folks that weren't working, saying 'hey, we can't keep doing this,' and that hit me right here, because I've been there .. Marty Kemp has been there," Kemp said. "As small business people for 35 years, we've been there on Friday nights, barley paid the people working for us, couldn't pay all our suppliers thinking 'are we going to be able to make it to the next Friday night?' It's a bad feeling when you're going to lose the roof over your head. It's a bad feeling when the bank is coming back to get your truck or your equipment. It's a bad feeling thinking 'what happens next week if I can't pay the people working for me, what's going to happen to them and our family?' And so that's why I did what I did, because I was listening to you."
Kemp said he also got pushback when he moved to reopen Georgia schools during the pandemic.
"We did the same things when we pushed to get our kids back in the classroom" Kemp said. "And Stacy Abrams and that same other crew criticized us when we did that.
The Governor said the data today supports his policy that children need to be in the classroom.
"Dr. [Kathleen] Toomey, and I understood that. We understood that we didn't need to just do everything we could to protect lives, but we had to protect livelihoods ... people's financial wellbeing, but also their children and what they're going to turn out to be, and how they're going to be affected by this if they're not in the classroom, getting physical help ... being around other kids is great mentally for them."
Kemp accused his opposition on COVID-19 policies of playing "pandemic politics."
"They were following the science alright ... they were following political science," Kemp said. "But the political science winds are blowing differently now than they were in 2020, because people are seeing the bad results of not having your economy open, of not having kids in the classroom."
Spotlighting what he said were some core differences between himself and his opponent, the Governor said it was about listening to the people.
"You see, this is the big contrast in this race ... you have a governor that believes in the people more than one person in the government," Kemp said. "Stacy Abrams and Joe Biden, they think the exact opposite of that. They want to control and make every decision for you. They want to tell you whether you can go to work or not. They want to tell you whether your kids can be in the classroom or not, whether you can go to your place of worship or not."
Kemp also highlighted what he said was outside pressure in response to Georgia's voting laws.
"If you remember when we passed the strongest elections integrity act in the country, they tried to cancel it," Kemp said, reminding supporters about Major League Baseball moving the All-Star Game last season from Atlanta saying that Georgia's voting laws were oppressive. "But you know what? We did not waver. We stood for the truth, and what we knew to be the truth. These legislators that supported the bill just like myself ... we knew what was in the bill. We knew it made it easy to vote and hard to cheat."
The Governor said of losing the All-Star game that the Braves got "poetic justice" by winning last year's World Series, and said that outside influences and outside money are a big part of his opponent's campaign.
"They're trying to scare you," Kemp said. "They're trying to tell you we're something that we're not. But you know what? Georgian's know different. They also know that Stacy Abrams has raised 86% of her money from outside the state, and it's a lot of it, but you know what? She's going to need it, because those people can't vote here."
Kemp also touted his support for law enforcement and economic development around the state -- referencing over $21 billion in new investments into the state's economy, and over 51,000 future jobs in the last fiscal year.
"Keeping true to my word in strengthening rural Georgia, something I told you when I was campaigning that I would do in 2018," Kemp said. "I meant it, and you're seeing it right here in north Georgia."
According to Kemp, around 74% of the new jobs slated for Georgia will be outside the metro Atlanta area.
Additionally, the Governor highlighted the currently suspended gas tax and a planned one-time property tax relief grant set for January to help offset a rise in property taxes due to rising home values.
Kemp, a Republican incumbent, will face Democrat challenger in a 2018 general election rematch this fall with election day set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
"We've been fighting for you, and we're fighting now," Kemp said. "Marty and I, and our family ... along with you, are going to fight until November 8th to make sure we keep the good policies going."