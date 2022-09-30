COVID case counts continue to plummet both statewide and at home in Gordon County.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 23 new cases and two deaths. Across Georgia, 3,708 new cases and 88 deaths were reported.
Gordon County saw two more deaths over the past week; after a long period of high case counts, it’s unsurprising to see a heightened number of deaths. As case counts continue to drop, those deaths will likely go back down.
Gordon County’s Community Level has dropped to Low over the last week. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
That drop is due to the current weekly metrics: Gordon County is at 93.16 new cases per 100,000 in population, 7.5 new hospital admissions for COVID per 100k, and 3.8% staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients, all a substantial drop from the week prior.
Three southwestern Georgia counties are at a High level, and several others remain at the Medium level, though most counties in the state are at that Low level, meaning the least restrictive recommendations from the CDC.
It’s important, even in the face of lower transmission, to understand what scenarios and situations are more likely to have a higher or lower risk of transmission.
Per the CDC, risk of transmission is increased the longer someone is in contact with someone who is sick (15 minutes is more likely to result in getting sick than two minutes), when someone is breathing more heavily, coughing, singing, or shouting, when someone is present who has COVID symptoms, and when someone who has COVID-19 is nearby, which is more likely in large crowds.
Risk of transmission is decreased when one person is wearing a mask, and substantially decreased when both people are wearing masks. Outdoor activities also limit the risk of transmission.
Those who have been exposed to COVID or have tested positive can use the CDC’s isolation and exposure calculator at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/isolation.html. That offers information about how long a person should isolate or quarantine due to exposure or infection.
Current isolation guidelines say that anyone with COVID should isolate for at least five days by staying home and staying away from others in the home. After five days, anyone who is fever-free for 24 hours and whose symptoms are improving can exit isolation. Anyone who remains symptomatic or has fever should isolate until they are fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms improve or through day 10.
Anyone in isolation should mask through day 10 regardless of symptoms. Those who take two antigen tests 48 hours apart and have two negative results can safely remove their mask sooner.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.