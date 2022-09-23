New cases of COVID are back down, but there have been several more local deaths over the past week.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 37 new cases and four deaths.
Across Georgia, 5,097 new cases and 128 deaths were reported.
These last deaths put Gordon County at 241 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic’s beginning, though the Georgia Department of Public Health notes 41 additional probable deaths.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained at Medium over the last week. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those at high risk for severe illness should consider masking in indoor public spaces at that level.
Numbers have bounced back up slightly due to the prior week’s more elevated case levels.
The case rate is sitting at 151.82 per 100,000 in population, with 15.4 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100k and 5.6% of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients.
There are no more counties in the state of Georgia that are at the High community level, showing a significant drop in case counts and hospitalizations statewide.
Vaccination rates continue to slowly grow in Gordon County: 46% of residents have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 42% are considered fully vaccinated. 41% of those have had an additional dose, for a total of 17% of the population.
Those numbers remain far below the state average. Statewide, 65% have received at least one dose while 58% are fully vaccinated. Of those, 44% have had an additional dose, for a total of 25% of the population.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
