Case counts statewide are dropping rapidly — but at home, the news isn’t quite as good.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 105 new cases and two deaths. Across Georgia, 13,594 new cases and 130 deaths were reported.
The last COVID-related death reported in Gordon was back in early July; prior to that, it was May. Despite lower death rates from the omicron variants, the virus is still capable of causing deaths, especially to those who are at high risk.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained High over the past week. As with prior weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
CDC also recommends that those in at a High Community Level should wear masks indoors in public spaces and on public transportation. Those at higher risk of severe illness should consider taking additional precautions.
Despite the continued High level, the weekly metrics provided by the CDC show decreases across the board: the rate of new cases per 100k has dropped to 305.37, new hospital admissions are down to 17.5 per 100k, and 6.8% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by COVID patients.
All of these metrics still place Gordon County firmly in the High level, but it does show a substantial improvement across the board over the week since all three numbers have decreased. Time will tell if the trend continues.
After a long wait, both Pfizer and Moderna have gotten a nod for their new bivalent COVID vaccines. The FDA has provided emergency use authorization to both new formulas, which carry two mRNA components, one from the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and one which is found in both the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.
The EUA was provided after both companies proved the safety and efficacy of bivalent COVID vaccines. This new booster should provide updated protection against future variants of COVID, beating back the gap left by the original vaccine as the virus has mutated.
“The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants.”
This authorization discontinues the use of the original monovalent vaccine as a booster dose for those 12 years of age and older, completely transitioning over to the new shots. The CDC will make the final call sometime Friday, which will allow shots to go into arms as soon as possible.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
As of Friday, the federal program which has issued three rounds of free COVID tests to households across the country ended due to a lack of funding. Per the covidtest.gov website, Congress has not provided additional funding which would allow the government to replenish its stockpile of tests.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.