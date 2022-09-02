Northwest Georgia health care leaders urge action to stem COVID-19 spread

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers, File

Case counts statewide are dropping rapidly — but at home, the news isn’t quite as good.

Over the past week, Gordon County saw 105 new cases and two deaths. Across Georgia, 13,594 new cases and 130 deaths were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In