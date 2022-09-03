Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of August 22 through August 26
None.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $9,880,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Victoria C. Carra Squillo, 107 Waterside Trail, $223.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Xiuyue Zhang, 213 Cornwell Way, $263.
Matt House, LLC to Stacie A. Brasher, map and parcel C39-099, $470.
Easton G. Hall to Ryan J. Redd and Chelsea G. Clayton, 157 Carol Drive, $225.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Shelby G. Johnson, map and parcel CG42E-031, $265.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Steven N. Efird, map and parcel CG42E-032, $282.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Hai Y. Chen, map and parcel CG42E-025, $252.
James W. and Jana W. Allen, to Lisa D. Cassell, map and parcel C55B-133, $475.
Christian and Joy Nelson to Shannon Maxwell, 511 Bowman Drive, $255.
Nathan R. Sexton to Jana W. Allen, map and parcel C36-12307B, $265.
Issam Hamideh to Said Asadi, map and parcel 066-173, $145.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Yili Vincent, map and parcel C42E-016, $262.
Alexandra Cochran to Alvan K. Barcus, as Trustee, 133 Cardinal Drive, $245.
Jacob Vess to Jacob Ortiz Izaguirre, 240 Sunrise Circle, $288.
CMNC Homes, LLC to Brandon S. Haynes, 253 Stendal Drive, $228.
Anissa J. Mirtes to Trey A. and Lindsey Baggett, 271 Buck Boulevard, $156.
Paul Lusk to Eloise A. Wallin, as Trustee, 107 Colton Drive, $189.
Jeffrey M. Wood to Alex Garcia, map and parcel 055A-011 and 055A-012, $52.
Geryl Pass to Bryce Dunn, 1060 County Line Road, $90.
Charles L. Phillips to Harold J. Zacharias, as Trustee, 112 Azalea Drive, $28.
Randall G. McEntyre, to West Drive Rentals, LLC and Donna E. McEntyre, map and parcel 042-131, 042-124, C42-138, and C42-139, $450.
Stephanie E. Brown to Heather D. Roland, 158 Thornwood Drive, $335.
Heather Roland to Jeremi and April Machoka, 558 Camelot Circle, $315.
Hanna Pate Properties, LLC to Century Traditions, LLC, map and parcel 033-359, 033-355, 033-279, 033-336, and 033-341, $175.
Jerry A. Best to Mary F. Brandenburg, 103 Evergreen Place, $225.
Mary E. King and Jana A. Combs, as Co-Executors, to Sriumporn Nolan, 243 Regency Lane, $275.
Argle H. West to Kimberely D. and Terry L. Worley, 1060 Russell Hill Road, $280.
Don J. Jehle to Patricia Barrett, 144 McCreary Road, $252.
April D. Reyes to David Fowler Construction, LLC, 120 Buena Vista Drive, $210.
Kelli N. Fowler to Holly Johnston, 310 Erica Lane, $245.
Joey Payne Farms, LLC to Lian Z. Thang, map and parcel 128-068, $1,000.
Robert C. Fox, as Executor, to Avis P. Lee, map and parcel 023-106, $125.
Dale R. Bailey to Michael A. and Teresa L. McBride, 100 Erin Lane, $302.
Justin K. Thompson to Kelvin Gonzalez and Madelyn Vicioso, 135 Grist Mill Lane, $308.
Diablo Express, Inc. to Khimley and Junefel Nalzaro, 00 Wilshire Lane, $45.
Vince Postell to Wayne and Kathleen Nacey, 136 Regency Row, $235.
Holly Kelley and Christy A. Greeson, as Co-Executors, to Crazy Eights Emporium, LLC, 0000 Autry Garden, $125.
Phyllis M. Fisher to Janet Bellew, 104 Arbor Place, $255.
Denise Young to Sherry and Aref Al-Tamimi, 184 Hall Memorial Road, $65.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties US, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-031, $10.
Foxdale Properties US, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-032, $10.
Steven N. Efird to Steven N. and kathy R. Efird, map and parcel CG42E-032, $10.
Foxdale Properties US, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-025, $10.