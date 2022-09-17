Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Sept. 5 through Sept. 9
Chapter 13
Pamela L. Jones, 254 Lovebridge Drive.
Tommy S. Haygood, 415 Baxter Road.
Tommy L. and Jennifer T. Evans, 452 D Baxter Road.
Jonathan D. Harrison, 378 Meadowlark Lane.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $7,201,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Osvaldo J. Benitez, Jr. to Gokce Capital, LLC, 1605 Carman Way, $2.
Ivan D. and Barbara L. Hansen, as Trustees, to Pamela Meek and Kevin Glasgow, 300 Triple D Drive, $305.
Brian D. Wilson to Donna Callahan and Callie Dobson, 214 Patriots Row, $280.
Neva D. Toles to Fernando and Diana Guzman Cornejo, map and parcel 027-040, $30.
Brian D. Wilson to Patricia G. Newell and Elizabeth A. Barber, 216 Patriots Row, $287.
Benjamin A. Gibson and Steven Price, map and parcel p/o 104-014, $45.
Betty Dutton to John Barry, 3945 Rome Road, $233.
Lawrence E. Richardson to Scottie Enterprises, Inc., 312 E Belmont Drive, $107.
Tony Temple to Pablo E. and Merlyn Balboa, 814 Goat Road, $249.
James W. Green to Stephen and Laura Whitfield, 1058 Taylortown Road, $36.
Teresa Harris to Janice D. Trimble, 130 Windsor Drive, $285.
Jason W. Lingerfelt to The Landlord, Inc. and Larhonda Johnson, 430 Elm Street, $52.
Linda Crawford to US II Holdings, LLC, 419 N Wall Street, $255.
Squeaky Clean Properties, LLC to David P. Parrish, 265 Prater Lake Road, $18.
Robert D. Lester and Michael S. Barnes, map and parcel 121-046, $55.
Alexander A. and Sarah E. Acosta to Austin Shigekawa and Katelyn Horton, 103 River Meadow Drive, $250.
Enterprise Investments and Management, LLC to Bernice Etchison and Jerry Allen, 4320 Nicklesville Road, $185.
Juan P. Zepeda to Brentley Choate, map and parcel CG43A-201, $190.
The Estate of Marilyn Nicholson to Stacey A. and Jared Heimer, 726 Knight Road, $115.
Summer Hutson to Jonathan Aguilar, 812 Wrights Hollow Road, $235.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Detrona T. Palmer, map and parcel CG42E-033, $259.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Sharon A. Bankston, map and parcel CG42E-014, $291.
Deborah B. and William C. Corley, Sr. to Anthony D. Smith, map and parcel 103-004, $500.
Micahel K. Moss to Kristina L. and John S. Adams, map and parcel 1231-1336, $12.
Venture Communities, LLC to Tristan Hamilton, map and parcel C36-12325B, $292.
Holly Kelley and Christy A. Greeson, as Co-Executors, to Deborah J. and Myron D. Griffin, 571 Autry Road, $150.
Kenneth Brooks to Erica M. Sutuj Cifuentes, map and parcel 040B-106, $155.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Israel G. Velazquez, map and parcel CG42E-028, $263.
Salvador Acosta-Sanchez to Joshua M. Condon, 323 Larkspur Drive, $350.
S & F Real Estate Investments, LLC to Christophor M. Griffin, 324 W Line Street, $130.
Jerry L. Clements, as Executor, to Hendrix M. and Janice R. Hunt, map and parcel p/o 095-056, $435.
Joseph G. Frantz to Emily P. Trammell and Anthony J. Catanzaro, 92 Oak Hill Drive, $233.
William B. Bowman to Jeffrey S. and Amanda M. Langston, map and parcel 003-001, $108.
Amber D. Parker and Garrett C. Martin to Joshua D. Bryant and Katherine M. Tolbert, 358 Talon Drive, $260.
Kimberly Anderson to Christian D. Gallegos and Esperanza O. Vastida, 808 Lovers Lane Road, $225.
Trumpus D. Terry to Kyle Cape, 176 Sage Trail, $217.
Matthew B. Collins to Amanda A. Mayfield, map and parcel 0114A-044, $107.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Mona Stephens to Kimberly A. Benson, 233 NE Fog Road, $19,264.
Larry R. Hattfield, Jr. to Beth L. and Larry R. Hatfield, Jr., 259 Williams Way, $10.
Hobert R. Hightower to Kenneth Hightower, Helen H. Henson, and Vivian H. Ralston, 4181 Rome Road, $127,280.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-033, $10.
Asif Qureshi to Sara Qureshi, 10 Angus Drive, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-014, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-028, $10.