Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of August 29 through September 2
Chapter 7
Richard L. Garmon, 702 Richards Road, White.
Chapter 13
Preston A. Channell, 568 Chatsworth Highway 225.
Rosemary Burt, 212 Mountain View Drive.
Michael I. Krause, 257 Mount Zion Road, Resaca.
Alejandra V. Vega, 201 Jones Road, Apt. 16.
Tommy Benham, 640 Martin Luther King Drive.
Gordon Bolinder, 346 North Airport Circle, Resaca.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $17,081,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Tien Trinh to Laura May, map and parcel CG55B-111, $460.
Mark Brown to Sheldon and Lacy Richardson, 160 Brown Thrasher Road, $90.
Randall Reese to The Landlord, Inc., 453 Switch Connector, $127.
Legacy Properties of Gordon County, LLC to Old Dalton 355, LLC, map and parcel CG42B-005, $9,800.
Unified Contracting, LLC to Randy Reeves, 126 Peters Street, $260.
Hall Realty, Inc. to Lovers Lane Two, LLC, map and parcel 056-026A, $1,650.
Ventura C. Soria to Blanca Hernandez, 249 Dakota Lane, $125.
Phillips Brothers Acquisitions, LLC to Emily Alexander, 715 Court Street, $165.
Regena M. Moultrie to Devin E. Ballard, map and parcel 079-131, $300.
Andrew J. Plemons to Raymond A. and JoAnne A. Scott, 214 North Avenue, $175.
Stacy Sanders to Jeremy L. and Cynthia R. McDougal, map and parcel 1141-230, $330.
Jason Allen to Allen and Chrystal Cantrell, 307 Wildwood Circle, $242.
Johnny J. Jones Realty, Inc. to David R. Neighbors, 357 Sequoyah Circle, $45.
Crystal Marasco to John K. and Carley R. McIntosh, map and parcel C52-007, $482.
Kyle L. Tracey to Alvin K. Barcus, as Trustee, 111 Fieldcrest Drive, $218.
Terry Hensley to Barbara John, map and parcel 071-103, $400.
Jackson Bishop to Alvin K. Barcus, as Trustee, 127 Warren Road, $238.
Kevin L. Johns to William F. Pritchett, 1347 Highway 53 Spur, $280.
Mickey L. Moore to Gary W. Manders, Jr., 196 Charles Drive, $280.
David M. and Dorothy Self to William and Kera Power, 108 Mountain Top Drive, $439.
Charles D. Clark to Camerino Ramirez Tirado, 830 Lovers Lane Road, $180.
Ismael Villareal to Dorothy F. Raley, 114 Arbor Place, $210.
Powell & Stewart, Inc. to Salvador Acosta-Sanchez, map and parcel C18-032, C18-012, and C18-005, $67.
Layla C. Towers to Dwight W. and Teresa M. Fox, 958 Cornelison Road, $230.
Samuel L. and Mary L. Minten, as Trustees, to Rechal Properties, LLC, 5200 Highway 53, $205.
Robert E. and Julia S. Cook, as Trustees, to Diana M. Seay, 326 North Avenue, $83.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Midfirst Bank, AIF, to Frank Gentry, Jr., 221 Hardin Road, $70,400.