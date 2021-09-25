Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Sept. 13 through Sept. 17
Chapter 13
Stacie D. Ledford, 251 Rolling Acres 5th St.
Brea D. and Leslie E. Padgett III, 104 Garden Hill Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $9,094,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax
at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Alan Zale to Joseph Walker, map and parcel 1231-1034, $425.
Stanley Simpson to Ferdinand and Elizabeth Santiago, map and parcel CG41SA035, CG41B004, and CG41B003, $668.
Wesley R. Price, Jr. to Oscar Cortes-Gonzalez, 408 Peachtree Lane, $239.
Melissa Gayle Vinson to Janie Lou Bruner, 176 Field Crest Drive, $158.
Leo-Nidas Enterprises, Inc to Vendure, LLC, 146 and 155 Causby Lane, $95.
Georgia Life, LLC to Ryan T. Ballard, map and parcel GC48-053, $7.
Michael Meadows Family, LLLP to Mayolo Palmerin Lopez, map and parcel p/o 077-066, $90.
Richard Foster Bates to Patricia S. and James A. Bruner Jr., 489 Mount Vernon Drive, $140.
Justin Chad Saylor to Esteban Torres Ibarra, 105 Georgia Drive, $116.
Mark Van Ryck De Groot to Bernardus J.G. Janssen, 1346 Hunter Drive, $18.
Keith Bagwell to Mang Family Farm Inc, 2120 Old Rome Dalton Road, $1,900.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Justin and Daniele Sanders, 202 McGinnis Circle, $248.
Junie J. Nicolas to Jackeline R. Lopez Ocasio, 455 Switch Road, $186.
Nona Hamilton Hazelwood to John M. and Kimberly S. Colding, 1422 Shope Lake Road, $51.
Clarence W. McIntosh to Carrie L. and Jack E. West III, 217 Lake Drive, $165.
Oothcalooga-RPTG-TK to Curtis Parker Holdings Two, LLC, map and parcel C68-001A, $145.
Oothcalooga-RPTG-TK to King Curtis, LLC, map and parcel C68-001A, $145.
Blue Herron Pond, LLC and Theodore R. King to King Curtis, LLC, map and parcel C68-001, $569.
Vairon Cronon to Michael Vigdorov, 2062 Red Bud Road, $175.
Tommie J. Stone to Kenneth J. McAfee, map and parcel p/o 109-039, $25.
Blue Herron Pond, LLC and Theodore R. King to Curtis Parkway Holdings Two, LLC, map and parcel C68-001, $569.
Melanie R. Morgan to Melanie E. Beamer, 408 Waterford Drive, $90.
Leonidas Enterprises, Inc to Vendure, LLC, 1039 School House Road, $75.
Hibbymo Properties, LLC to Randall Durham, 100 Stone Loop, $397.
Silverstone Residential GA, LLC to Jessica N. Diolakis, 106 Lighthouse Cove, $389.
Randy Holland to Daddy O’s Donuts, Inc., 408 S Wall Street, $160.
Rodney and Benita Farley to Diane C. Smith and Kayla M. Ralston, 202 Hillcrest Drive, $375.
Sarah Cooner to Warren H. Stimers, 328 Bowdoin Lane, $295.
Michael C. Janow to Nena E. Hornbuckle, 189 Valley View Heights, $120.
Mary V.S. and Gordon W. Anderson, as trustees, to 3P Services, Inc., 117 Greeson Road, $645.
Lara K. Burton to The Vibe Group Inc., 221 Park Drive, $42.
Christopher Bullockl to Diane M. Volzer, 214 Brookstone Drive, $237.
The Brian Stephen Randall and Therese Marie Randall RLT UTA to Cale Dufour, 2548 Dews Pond Road, $125.
Lynne Shaffer to Leigh Hodes, 710 Railey Ridge, $10.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
William L. Echols to James E. and Donna L. Green, map and parcel 1231-1591 and 1231-1592A, $1.
Jewel Pendley Hall to William R. Hall, 248 Erwin Road, $1.