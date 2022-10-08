Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Sept. 26 through Sept. 30
Chapter 13
Jamie J. Tucker, 1403 US Highway 41.
Marcus L. Reynolds, 3827 Dews Pond Road.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $13,420,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Venture Communities, LLC to Charles M. and Diana B. Schultz, map and parcel C36-12326D, $290.
Jacob Williams to Jamie L. and Anthony M. Benigno, 213 Highland Drive, $283.
Ashleigh Pugh to Erica and Isaias Perez, Jr., 257 Mount Zion Road, $252.
Pine Hall Brick Co., Inc. to Uny Floors USA, Inc., 318 Gordon Street, $4,700.
Timothy Silvers to Juan J. Cinto, map and parcel C37-020, $25.
Trent L. and Trey T. Coggins, as Co-Trustees, to Sally Smalley, map and parcel 051097, $740.
Scottie Enterprises, Inc. to Timothy Hett, 139 Wesley Chapel Road, $250.
Angelo and Danielle Mara to Teiara D. Scott, 124 Avalon Drive, $199.
Kristopher and Natalie Tibbs to Kendall B. Harvey, 100 Dobbs Street, $550.
Russell Schimelfenig to John T. Chapman and Kelsie Clark, 120 Pocket Road, $285.
Arthur Jesionowski to Scott M. and Ashlyn M. Schiesinger, 235 Willowbrook Way, $325.
L.P. Owens, Jr. to Charles K. Brown, map and parcel p/o 073-010, $500.
Patricia E. Smith to Rebecca R. Hunsucker, 117 E Belmont Drive, $205.
Donna F. McKin to Douglas A. and Susan P. Swain, map and parcel 112-015B, $102.
Colton Rasbury to Austin Ficco, 125 Garden Hills Drive, $279.
Hether L. Luna to Brenda R. Kehoe and Tracy L. Payne, 132 Farmington Drive, $330.
Suzanne F. Edwards to Stephen V. and Diane W. Randazzo, 107 Rolling River Drive, $215.
Executive Drive Holding, LLC to Brindle Construction, LLC, 101 Executive Lane, $532.
Patricia S. Rawls to Woodsons, LLC, 443 Mt. Vernon Drive, $178.
Dwight D. and Brian D. Wilson to Trent L. and Trey T. Coggins, as Co-Trustees, 129 Regency Road, $280.
JMT Properties Inc. to Land Acquisitions, LLC, map and parcel 057B-103, $60.
Dorothy F. Raley to Wei Zhang, 302 Mount Vernon Drive, $145.
Holly Dennard to Anthony K. Carpenter, as Trustee, 311 Fain St., $150.
James S. Franklin to Bradley J. Coker, 1583 Nicklesville Road, $90.
Hendrix M. Hunt to Andrew and Madison Wilfong, 6317 Red Bud Road, $175.
Larry L. Doss to Kendra Pannell, 288 Red Bone Ridge Road, $315.
North Dale Avenue Properties, LLC to Bearded Fish, LLC, map and parcel 042C-175, 042C-272, and 042C-258, $70.
Randall and Dona McEntyre, as Trustees, to Christy Reeves and Stan McWaters, 201A & B West Drive, $222.
Randall and Dona McEntyre, as Trustees, to Christy Reeves and Stan McWaters, 203 West Drive, $222.
Randall and Dona McEntyre, as Trustees, to Christy Reeves and Stan McWaters, 104 Short Street, $14.
Barbara K. Floyd to Cristobal L. Lima Saenz, 107 Dixie Street, $38.
Carolyn W. Squires to Vendure, LLC, 227 Newtown Road, $80.
Lisa E. Jones to Gary R. and Marsha L. Parker, 118 Arbor Place, $251.
Martha Raines to Lazaros Papadopoulos, 285 Mountainview Drive, $75.
Kimberley D. Davis to Rebecca H. and James J. Powell III, 391 Meteor Court, $10.
Condor Partners, LLC to Answer Enterprises, LLC, map and parcel 097-020A, $275.
William D. and Whitney Moss to Benjamin M. and Marissa S. Northrup, 111 Laurel Drive, $283.
David C. Falls to Beverly D. and Thomas C. Mealer Jr., map and parcel 055-120, $425.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Mitchell and W.C. York, Jr. to Carl M. and Tammy York, map and parcel 022-119, $26,700.
Patricia A. Meyer to Ace Homes Management, LLC, map and parcel 032-124, $126,500.
Jeremie W. Angle to Tonia S. Hodge, 937 Blalock Road, $1.