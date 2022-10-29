Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of October 17 through October 21
Chapter 13
Ronald J. and Sarah R. Striker, 4346 Rome Road, Lot 10, Plainville.
Terrell T. and Rhonda A. Davis, 200 Willowbrook Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $6,327,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
James Phillips to Donna S. Wright and Tammy S. Carlisle, 594 Beason Road, $280.
Con-Onaula Farms, LLLP to Thor Adairsville North, LLC, map and parcel 048-091A, $58.
Timothy I. Moore to Thor Adairsville North, LLC, map and parcel 048-004, $1,994.
Matthew M. Mize to Adam Postelle, map and parcel 107-082, $195.
Amanda J. Brown to Broderick Street Homes, LLC, 103 Daisy Street, $175.
Milk Honey Properties, LLC to Firdose and Heather Shaikh, map and parcel 1231-305, $13.
Venture Communities, LLC to Melissa and Harold Gosnell, map and parcel C36-12306C, $293.
Judy Hutzler to Bernardo C. and Elizabeth E. Vaquero, 106 Jarrett Drive, $259.
Juan Olvera to Antonio L. Sanchez, map and parcel 059A-034, $188.
Kevin Choate, as Executor, to Christopher E. and Mary K. Alvey, map and parcel 039-002, $646.
Montgomery Street Homes II, LLC to Hilary Epps, map and parcel 076C-072, $210.
The Landlord, Inc. to Joshua I. Ware, 1233 Hall Memorial Road, $210.
Clarence Busby and Jacqueline Burk, 1108 Old Boone Ford & Mt. Olive Road, $216.
Randall Fox to Yvette M. Irby, 119 Regency Row, $250.
Hanna Soliman to Maria Castillo, 147 Kings Pointe Drive, $295.
Worth Enterprises, Inc. and KSW Enterprises, Inc. to Pleasant Hill Land Company, LLC, map and parcel 086-021A, $120.
Highway 41 Miller Ferry Investments, LLC to OWR, LLC, map and parcel p/o 048-002, $50.
Sinclair Willis to Randy Abernathy, 124 Newtown Road, $110.
Bruce A. Fallenstein to William B. and Sarah Oliver, 297 Orchard Way, $290.
James S. Hammond, as Executor, to Pamela Bauer, 191 Southmont Drive, $400.
Vickey D. Blalock to Phyllis Y. Bunch, map and parcel 107-006, $75.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Yukon Builders Group, LLC to William B. and Sarah Oliver, 297 Orchard Way, $1.
Sandra A. Elder to William B. and Sarah Oliver, 297 Orchard Way, $1.
Darin Hardin to William B. and Sarah Oliver, 297 Orchard Way, $1.
Phyllis Y. Bunch to Phyllis Y. Bunch, map and parcel 107-006, $10.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Cavender, LLC, map and parcel 040-088, $10.
David L. Jenkins to Bonnie and David Jenkins, as Trustees, map and parcel 034-089, $10.
Shail Duhaime to Shane Duhaime, map and parcel p/o 098-002, $1.