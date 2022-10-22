Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of October 10 through October 14
Chapter 13
Mary L. Hall, 130 Newtown Road, Lot C.
Megan B. Hales, 1118 Lawson Lane.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $16,269,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Lloyd M., Timothy L., and Alford H. Clark, Sr., as Administrators, to Erika Trejo, 1035 School House Road, $72.
Mike and Kathy Masley to Noah Barnard, 7526 Red Bud Road, $260.
Aaron S. Bruce to Mickey Hubbard, 329 North Avenue, $212.
Cynthia Orr to Barbara Dinkins, 308 Riverbend Road, $125.
Tonya Burns to Joey Burns, map and parcel 028-039, $20.
Sandra L. Koehn to Shonnie Reshard, map and parcel 1231-278, $15.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Jeffrey S. Summer, 103 Waterside Drive, $285.
Christel S. Forney to Joe D. Minter, map and parcel 033-222, $335.
Donna R. Hales to Lindsay Worthington, map and parcel 1231-420, $349.
Brooke D. Alred to Sandra Y. Ramirez and Maria F. Hernandez, 106 Colonial Drive, $217.
Ruth A. Morgan to Flora E. and Jeffery S. Anderson, map and parcel 066-223, $235.
Steve Fox to Samuel G. Maness, 2611 Lovebridge Road, $4,400.
Silverstone Residential GA, LLC to Frederick O. and Shanterria L. Seward, 11 Darby Lane, $482.
Christine Ryan to Joseph L. Cowart, 390 Bowdoin Lane, $325.
Sarah F. Curtis, as Executor, to Michael Dinning, map and parcel 089A-003, $170.
Glenda Winston, Belinda Scott, Clete and Henry Hawkins, and Norris Curtis, as Heirs, to Michael Dinning, map and parcel 089A-004, $12.
John F. and Joyce K. Lewis, as Trustees, to Caryn B. and Joel Sims, as Trustees, 642 W. Kinman Road, $450.
OWR, LLC to Boost Your Dream, LLC, map and parcel 060-015, $6,250.
Mark W. Head to Tracy L. Montgomery, 730 Webber Road, $315.
Tracy L. Montgomery to Dennis and Joyce Chasteen, 6579 Fairmount Highway, $220.
Wanda B. and Billy P. Dills to Jeffrey D. and Deidra Ross, 224 Craneater Circle, $225.
Augustus E. Roberts to Kevin F. Benton and David T. and Judith A. Roberts, 504 W. Pine Chapel Road, $175.
Luke Basdeo to Donna Hales, 119 Hunter Drive, $255.
Mason Cawley to Chad and Kimberly May, map and parcel p/o 112-015, $42.
Moore’s Men and Boys Shop, Inc., Anita Pitman and Melanie J. Moore to HRF Holdings, LLC, 514 S. Wall Street, $600.
Joey Lusk and Doug Sexton to Donna Long and Shelia Ekstrum, map and parcel 004-034, $223.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Barbara Stephens to Frank Gentry, Jr., 233 Calhoun Street, $69,265.