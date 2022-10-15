Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Oct. 3 through Oct. 7.
Chapter 13
Kyle C. Snider, 133 Colonial Circle, Cartersville.
Alexis A. Rivera De Jesus, 16 Georgian Circle, Adairsville.
Jason E. Pearce, 161 Pinehill Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $11,295,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Cory Stephens, as Administrator, to Kevin L. and Meagan N. Johns, 256 Davis Drive, $90.
Janice Barnett Ministries Inc. to Highlanders and Associates, LLC, 1465 Hanna Drive, $13.
Marilyn L. Pettit to Michael Evegens, 74 Second Street, $140.
Judy Ray to Alvin K. Barcus, as Trustee, 102 Summerfield Lane, $253.
Bret C. and Dru S. Jamieson to Ten Point Investments, LLC, 231 Stirratt Road, $115.
Michael K. Moss to Eric Roland and David B. Jones, map and parcel 1231-1563, $12.
Michael K. Moss to Eric Roland, map and parcel 1231-1041, $12.
Phillip Schlesinger to Raymond H. and Sylvia M. Price, 401 Benstone Drive, $375.
Old Mill Investors, LLC to Venture Communities, LLC, map and parcel C36-123, $104.
Sheila K. Miller to Mark S. Whitfield, 107 Chase Court, $326.
Robert L. Moore to PIA-Seefried Grove 75, LLC, map and parcel 058-061, $6,093.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Tyffani J. Mine, 101 Waterside Drive, $264.
Milk Money Properties, LLC to Du-Phong D. Nguyen, map and parcel 1231-1043, $17.
Aaron Bogue to Andres De Leon and Yubitza G. Valladares, 115 Yarborough Street, $86.
Michael F. Brownlow to APIF Georgia, LLC, map and parcel 0114A-037, $153.
Springbank, LLC to Mason and Lisa Cawley, map and parcel p/o 112-015, $108.
Shanda Kennedy to Shandon Wright, map and parcel 027A068, $139.
Trumpus D. Terry to Shawn Elletson, 225 Sage Trail, $233.
Hinmer R. Hernandez Broncano to Heider S. Barrios Garcia, 120 Laurel Place, $212.
Toby L. Holland to Tim McGowan, 500 Ridgewood Drive, $285.
Melanie Chafin to Chelsey Rhew-Plante and Daniel R.R. Plante, map and parcel 1231-923, $10.
Wanda G. Rickett to Matthew S. and Helen S. Hughey, map and parcel 047-031, $46.
PFW Properties, Inc. to BJB of Calhoun, LLC, map and parcel 065-157, 065-158, and 065-159, $1,100.
PFW Properties, Inc. to BJB of Calhoun, LLC, map and parcel 065-156, $71.
Talking Rock Creek Investment Company, LLC to Caleb I. and Cindel B. Merritt, map and parcel 1231711, $18.
Melanie Arnold to Katherine J. Carmack and Kathryn M. Hudoba, map and parcel 012-129C, $266.
Cindi A. Fortmann, as Administrator, to Mary Obi, map and parcel C53-018, $320.
Barbara A. Pasley to Dean S. and Cathy D. Dutton, map and parcel C18-044, $264.
Elizabeth J. Brown to Anna and Richard Hart, Jr., 974 Hill City Road, $160.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Daniel N. LeBlanc to U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, 110 Sylvania Circle, $80,512.
Leticia L. Brown, as Admin, to Thomas S. Ward, 1025 Erwin Hill Church Road, $125,000.
Qingwei Zhang to Qingwei Zhang and Woihong Shu, as Trustees, 203 Cornwell Way, $10.
Leigh Parmer to Robert Parmer, 204 Laurel Drive, $1.