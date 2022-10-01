Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of September 19 through September 23
Chapter 7
Spencer K. Tipton, 3051 New Rosedale Road.
Kimberly A. Bien-Dendy, 135 Greystone Drive.
Mitchell H. Mullinax, 875 Newtown Road.
Chapter 13
James A. Allen, 1213 Rock Creek Road.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $3,924,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Mary Khatambi, 109 Waterside Trail, $245.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel CG42D-045, CG42D-046, CG42D-047, and CG42D-048, $1.
Rabun D. Ivey to Danielle and Jordan O’Brien, 1311 Arrow Court, $345.
Estate of Patricia D. McEntire to CoSib, LLC, map and parcel C71-094, $53.
Woodline Acres, LLC to Christopher B. Wilkerson, map and parcel 1231-1012, $10.
Cheryl A. Hoover to Green Sierra, LLC, map and parcel 1231-320, $2.
Cynthia C. Bengel to Councel and Rhonda Still, 1192 Pleasant Hill Road, $10.
Wendi and Harold Bennett to Jorge L. Guzman, map and parcel 076-210, $205.
Brian E. Coker to Dustin Horne and Amy C. Blevins, map and parcel 022-082, $440.
Randall Fields to Christopher Chandler, map and parcel 114-038A, $50.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Ron and Ginger Wilson, map and parcel CG42E-030, $263.
Silverstone Residential GA, LLC to Tommy D. and Cary L. Eldridge, map and parcel 048-214, $428.
William B. Bowman to Sugar Valley Baptist Church, map and parcel p/o 019-121, $52.
Brian D. Wilson to John S. Pate and Bobbie J. Narvil-Page, 212 Patriots Row, $310.
White Cat Properties, LLC to Steven A. Bryant, 131 Millers Lane, $265.
Randolph W. Black to Jamie L. Hayes, 115 Hunters Crossing, $120.
Cynthia Lewis to TCP Investments, LLC, map and parcel 056B-086, $32.
John H. Boston, III to Garrett C. and Amber D. Martin, 180 Saddle Mountain Drive, $500.
Mary E. Arthur to Gail and Clinton Parke, 202 Hurds Pathway, $285.
Shirley Kirby to William C. Hicks, 780 Hall Memorial Road, $12.
Kay Greeson to Austin S. Bradley, 735 Liberty Road, $295.
Marion L. Byrnes, as Administrator, to Robert and Valerie Strange, map and parcel 1231-1615, $1.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC and McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42D-045, CG42D-046, CG42D-047, and CG42D-048, $10.
Jason B. Harrod to Jason B. and Stephanie B. Harrod, map and parcel 071-118, $10.
DMT Investments, LLC to Randall Fields, map and parcel 114-038A, $1.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-030, $10.
Development Authority of Gordon County to 125 North Industrial Boulevard, LLC, map and parcel C42B-001, $10.
Sergio R. Montanez to Jesus R. Montanez, 326 Mini Road, $10.
Katie S. McHan to Katie S. and Joshua D. McHan, map and parcel 076B-007, $10.