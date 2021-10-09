Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 1
Chapter 7
Timothy G. and Donna L. Campbell, 108 Stone Haven Drive.
Chapter 13
Winiferd D. Sosa, 118 Jones Road #A.
Darla Silvers, 133 Pine Hill Road.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $8,817,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Cody Puckett to Pauline Holbert, 355 Erica Lane, $185.
Kevin Johns to Jonathan P. Hatt, 650 Buck Boulevard, $205.
April Gray to William W. Linkens III and Tammy D. Culpepper, 131 Meadow Lane, $231.
Angela D. Padgett, as executor, to Larry A. Silvers, map and parcel 031-116, $250.
TPC Investments, LLC to Michael L. and Alexandra Hill, 247 Willow Haven Street, $268.
Mary J. Carter to Anthony and Crystal Marasco, 151 York Place, $390.
Janet H. Swanson, as administrator, to Tracy L. Montgomery, 6570 Fairmount Highway, $179.
Terry Wilson to Timmie E. and Tammy D. Cox, 150 School House Road, $529.
Wesley R. Price, Jr. to Timothy D. and Kimberly McGee, 434 Peachtree Lane, $254.
John Anderson to Christopher Luedke and Lenora Baker, 193 Baker Road, $175.
Tyler and Ryan Kirk, as trustees, to Spectrum Medical Inc., map and parcel 1231-573 and 1231-574, $175.
William P. Deaton, Jr. to Lance A. and Carolanne D. Rempe, map and parcel 069086A, $113.
AMA Land, LLC to Ryan C. Schraeder Revocable Trust UTD, map and parcel 122-001, $95.
Wayne Long to Philip W. and Denise A. Seibel, map and parcel 096-002, $300.
Dorpha Philidor to Guadalupe S. White, 227 Brownlee Mountain Road, $155.
Bonnie Burden to Mario and Deborah Agurto, 505 Woodland Terrace, $180.
Reanie W. Floyd to Kenneth and Cynthia Rice and Justin E. and Sarah A. Eppens, 275 Cedar Hill Drive, $245.
Deborah A. Hyde to Jose S. Espitia Garcia and Mayra A. Espitia, map and parcel 051-018, $90.
James Hegwood to Mary J. Carter, 232 Mount Vernon Drive, $210.
Marcelle B. McClurd to Suzanne B. Moore, 102 Arbor Place, $199.
Amanda K. Boutte Martin to Pamela Fulk, 185 Carole Drive, $176.
Barry K. Hobgood to Jessica A. Speer and Bailey T. Lee, 227 Bud Hardy Road, $300.
Owen G. Hawkes to Mei Zhang, 111 Gilmore Circle, $237.
Carrie E. Hyder to Richard and Sarah Lichtenberger, 1173 Sugar Valley Road, $185.
Russell E. Thomas to WCR Homes, LLC., map and parcel 1141-261, $55.
Larry Joines to Scott R. and Annette Lange, map and parcel 12311395, $365.
LaRhonda Johnson to Karl and Tracy A. Bartley, map and parcel 077-066A3, $109.
Kenneth R. Long to Tonya Long, 5113 Red Bud Road, $157.
R. Lane Leonard, Jr. to Bruce, Judy, and Stephanie Smith, 283 River Place Drive, $465.
Muralimanohar LLC to Jay Devil LLC, 703 Oothcalooga Street, $1,100.
Delanie Doyle to Benjamin M. Carter and Joseph O. Watkins, map and parcel 1231-726, $510.
Woodline Acres, LLC to Sachin Uttamchandani, map and parcel 1231-837, $5.
John Shivers to Pankaj Jain, map and parcel C38135C401, $97.
Donald J. Smith to Shawn Roberts, map and parcel 095A-112, $22.
Dustin Webb to Jacob Cloer, 195 Banks Chapel Road, $133.
TCP Investments LLC to Robert D. McCarter, 259 Willow Haven Street, $269.
WJH LLC to Nisha V. Asher, 752 Riverside Drive, $204.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Allen McCown and Leslee Van Boven-Mcown to Jeffrey L. Woodruff and Tina M. Mercandino, 1420 Foxhound Trail, $1.