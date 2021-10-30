Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Oct. 18 through Oct. 22
Chapter 7
Marilyn N. Lynch, 227 Sisson Bend Road.
Chapter 13
Brandon W. Lanham, 421 Jolly Road.
Tammy L. Parker, 76 Chimney Way.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $10,550,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax
at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Melanie J. Moore, 200 Willowbrook Way, $264.
Jerry Craig to Divided Sky, LLC, 0 Taylor Town Road, $7.
Dylin L. West to Zachary Walters, 851 Miller Ferry Road, $165.
Carter L. Baggett and Jarod W. Hearn to Hunter D. Campbell, 6800 Fairmount Highway, $156.
Jose I. Hernandez to Alex E. Morales, 113 Cantrell Drive, $205.
Trevor Coggins to Eric and Kendra Vicknair, 968 Miller Ferry Road, $175.
Christopher Alford to Helen E. Hackney, map and parcel 059-055A, $22.
James F. Palmer to Adelaido A. De Leon Roblero, 701 Harlan Street, $111.
Chris D. Rogers to Brian A. Tillman, 941 Gardner Spring Road, $193.
Linda M. W. Haggard to CJ and Cindy Dodd, map and parcel 055-053, $75.
T & M Rentals, LLC to Heritage Baptist Church of Calhoun Inc., map and parcel p/o C68-400, $263.
T & M Rentals, LLC to Heritage Baptist Church of Calhoun, Inc., map and parcel p/o C68-400, $400.
Springbank LLC to Kenneth J. McAfee, map and parcel p/o 109-003, $116.
Mauricio Jacobo to Mitchell Gaston and Natashia Touchstone, 108 Tellico Court, $205.
Rock Creek Ridge, LLC to Michael and Juanita Edge, p/o 014-063, $8.
Deborah D. Lohr to Marty L. and Dina J. Carroll, map and parcel 014B-024, $165.
Douglas Jones to Frederick D. McFarland, 155 Nathan Drive, $185.
Lamar and Esmerelda M. Hyde to Gary W. Stilwell, map and parcel p/o 051-102, $186.
Joseph B. Wade to Debra Mcfarlin and Cecl and Michael Tew, 82 3rd Street, $10.
Renee G. Espina to Brittney and Boyd Onstot, map and parcel 041034, $199.
James R. Freeman to Marci Talley, 1537 Pine Chapel Road, $218.
Clarence H. Buck Jr. to Tuesday L. Lanier, 204 Blue Holly Drive, $220.
Mircea Lazurca to Jose Estrada, 146 Moose Road, $70.
Tracy J. Hall to Jason B. and Kalie M. Waits, 888 Red Bone Ridge Road, $27.
Gregory T. and Carol A. Bowen, as Trustees, to MarieAnge J. Michel, map and parcel 070-096, $63.
Esther Martinez to Isabela T. Brito, 512 Peters Street, $110.
Rock Creek Ridge LLC to Darlene and Robert E. Peterson, Jr., 185 Ridgeview Trail, $82.
Echota Fabrics Inc. to Caterin A. Samayoa Lima and Dalia Lima, 1395 Highway 41, $135.
Jeremy N. Watson to Christopher L. and Jaime Cooper, 280 Rooker Road, $84.
Mike Dobbins to Jerry D. Bennett, map and parcel 030-012, $25.
Robert M. Owens, as Executor, to Debra A. Sides, map and parcel 042B-098, $13.
Gary A. Hibberts to Kayla M. Self and Landon P. Ayers, 239 Knot Road, $228.
Glenn H. Goss to Elysia Bell, 2194 Highway 411, $130.
Devin Oesterle to Du V. Hoang and Dlu T. Tran, 8150 Fairmount Highway, $3,150.
Sherry Thomason to Du V. Hoang and Dlu T. Tran, 8150 Fairmount Highway, $2,150.
Robert B. Hulsey to OWR, LLC, map and parcel p/o 048-007, $625.
Willia L. Hulsey, as Trustee, to OWR, LLC, map and parcel p/o 0048-007, $75.
National Property Holdings, LLC to Joshua D. Pass, 330 Piedmont Street, $35.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
None.