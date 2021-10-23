Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Oct. 11 through Oct. 15
Chapter 7
Michael H. and Mary E. Hunter, 633 McDaniel Station Road.
Michelle A. O’Quinn, 6230 Fairmount Highway.
Kesha and Jerry Potts Jr., 874 Ryo Mountain Loop.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $8,654,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Roger Thomas, Jr. to Amber Davis and Daniel Newell, 141 Campground Road, $30.
Roberson Rental Properties, LLC to William H. and Samantha F. Morrissey, 151 Chance Drive, $190.
Sulelok Kostreba Bessada, as administrator, to Robert and Susan Painter, 137 Shadowood Drive, $344.
Tracy L. Bennett to Timothy L. and Keeva A. Hall, 101 Dublin Drive, $234.
Marie A. Grant to Angela and Christopher Riendeau, map and parcel 1231-1501 and 1231-1502, $230.
William C. Green to Kenton Kurland, 122 Koufax Drive, $265.
Kevin Bradshaw to Patricia A. Alcantar, map and parcel GC41-011, $123.
John T. Williams to Peggy L. and James F. Hines, Jr., 395 Lakecrest Circle, $205.
OWR, LLC to Forty-One Logistics, LLC, map and parcel 048-007, $1,700.
The Estate of Ruby Dixon Crump to Christian D. and Allyson Hightower, 211 Circle Valley Drive, $168.
James J. McGarvey to Rachel F. Gallman, 2408 Owens Gin Road, $1,200.
Sonj I, LLC to Celeste and Chad Manzano, 199 Single Tree Drive, $152.
Felix Garcia to Pablo Quezada, 10 Short North Wall Street, $14.
Salvador Loa to Bryson Thomas, 151 Prater Drive, $165.
BKN Enterprises, LLC to Stormy S. Fowler, 210 Lucy Pond Road, $130.
Jacob S. Sauceda to Natasha A. Towns, 114 Lindsey Court, $180.
Brian Carden to Marsha Kairis, 243 Pathfinder Circle, $240.
Rodney D. Barnett to John Anderson, 628 Craigtown Road, $130.
Kathy R. Hubert to Nicole and Ryan Guess, 1269 Hunter Drive, $470.
Elizabeth M. Powell to Tracy Burns, 922 River Bend Road, $1,475.
Paul Lusk to Thomas P. Connell, 105 Colton Drive, $201.
James R. Langston, Jr. to Jeffrey A. and Katherine F. Albright, 288 Langston Road, $360.
Salvador Acosto-Sanchez to Enrique Blanco Pedraza, 332 Larkspur Drive, $277.
Angela Gillman to Jamie M. and Craig W. Folds, 147 Twin Oaks Drive, $171.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
None.