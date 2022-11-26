Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Nov. 14 through Nov. 18
Chapter 7
Verta USA, LLC, 1984 Howell Mill Road #20498, Atlanta.
Chapter 13
Caleb Z. Falconbury, 330 Cagle Road, Fairmount.
John R. and Sidney R. Wilkins, 346 Peachtree Lane.
Timothy W. Woodard, 113 Lavista Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,632,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Albert L. Cooper to Little River Properties, Inc., 305 Windy Hill Drive, $173.
Elevated Terra, Inc. to Sam and Diana Niemann and Brandi Ray, map and parcel 094-090, $133.
Bryce N. Marratta to Tilesha Andre, 211 Birch Lane, $260.
Willis W. Bickel to Cedarcrest Investments, LLC, map and parcel 1231-903, $230.
Ronald D. and Deborah Tillery to Krissa Momon, 120 Fieldcrest Drive, $221.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Angel Cornejo and Maria E. Guzman-Cornejo, map and parcel C42E-039, $268.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Mary K. Minor, map and parcel C42E-038, $269.
Charles G. Sherfey, as Trustee, to Direct Land Investors, LLC, 1257 Onyx Court, $1.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Terry and Marita Mitchell, map and parcel C42E-024, $268.
Randa N. Hunt to Home Life Solutions, LLC, 289 Joyce Road, $730.
Richard G. Sexauer to the Merlin A. and Carrie J. Kieswetter Revocable Living Trust, map and parcel 113-118, $20.
Ernest H. and Elise Delong to Matthew L. and Amy L. Bowers, map and parcel C56B-087, $330.
Zachary B. Washington to Adam Jackson, 1817 Pine Chapel Road, $305.
Gena D. Layson to Foremost Construction, Inc., 205 Wexford Drive, $55.
Larry D. Price to Nathan E. Mason, map and parcel C34B085, $250.
Kristen H. McGuire to Francisco Perez-Loza, 130 Grist Mill Lane, $33.
Audey Murphy to Ana M. Miranda, 107 Jackson Street, $172.
Yulondia L. Powell to Aaron A. Timms, 208 Kentucky Drive, $181.
Ronald W. Barton to Tiffany Beasley, 515 Mount Vernon Drive, $170.
Mike Shivers to James W. Coffey, 1266 Rome Road, $20.
Wayne L. Aldridge to James D. and Maria O. Henderson, map and parcel 031-029, $5.
Nation Farm Community, LLC to Rosario D.C. Velasco and Juan J. Lopez, 106 F Rips Road, $175.
Sandon T. Carson to Domelica Villagrana, map and parcel 030-040, $275.
Brijeah C. Patel to Corevision Investment Group, Inc., 1270 Dews Pond Road, $251.
Josh Ward to PFW Properties, Inc., 309 Woodland Drive, $177.
S&S Builders and Land Development, LLC to Ruthold, LLC, 535 Fite Bend Radial, $120.
William B. Hicks to James R. and Debra A. Franklin, 108 Clifton Court, $315.
Christine T. McDougal, as Personal Representative, to Aaron Allen, 160 McEntyre Loop, $141.
Donna D. Dobson to Billy Tumbling, 160 Savoy Place, $390.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-039, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-038, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-024, $10.
Alice J. Tripplett to Jack E. Tripplett, 8354 Red Bud Road, $1.