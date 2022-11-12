Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of October 31 through November 4
Chapter 7
Lilly A. Carter, 3444 Rome Road, Plainville.
Chapter 13
Joe T. Sowell, PO Box 108, Resaca.
Angelica Guzman, 689 Mauldin Road.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $6,876,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to JacBre Homes, LLC, 409 Crowley Drive, $261.
Unified Contracting, LLC to Jomeiny Y. De Leon, map and parcel 047-267, $248.
Beau J. Gulledge to Steven T. and Christene M. Little, map and parcel 023-025, $290.
United Community Bank, Inc. to Daquan Hooks and Kenyatta Evans, 1583 Paladin Drive, $6.
229 Evergreen Trail, LLC to Russell Creamer, 2093 Folsom Road, $319.
Jack Nally to James D. and Retha Phillips, map and parcel 090-045, $85.
Jack Nally to Destiny M. and James D. Phillips, II, map and parcel 090-045, $85.
Crystal Pinzon to Stephen W. and Debra M. Sherbuk, 152 Jasmine Drive, $147.
Timothy P. Hadley to John Cook and Ashley Smrcina, 581 West Kinman Road, $350.
John T. Graves, Jr., as Trustee, to Graves Holdings, LLC, map and parcel 115-023 and 115-022, $215.
Neil H. Nix, as Trustee, to Graves Holdings, LLC, map and parcel 115-023, $225.
Lee Alarcon to Yolanda A. Armilla, 305 East May Street, $78.
Richard P. Beasley, Jr. to Justin Peel, map and parcel 080-155, $240.
Shelby D. Robinson and Penny R. Dixon to Randy Wimpy, map and parcel C37-011, $400.
Venture Communities, LLC to Mark H. Sheppard, map and parcel C36-12306A, $265.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel C42D-050, C42D-068, and C42D-069, $579.
Addiejohns Investments, LLC to Victor M. Simon, 150 Mitchell Street, $235.
Rosepond Holding, LLC to Charlotte M. Jones, 266 Hunters Crossing, $245.
Brian P. Hammontree to Joseph Lester, 107 Arbor Place, $270.
Derek E. Holbrook, as Executor, to David C. Falls, 6814 Fairmount Highway, $425.
Linda F. Smith to Ronnie K., Lisa A., and Linda F. Smith, 379 Hunt Road, $103.
Hanna Pate to Alaska Grogan, map and parcel C24-070 and C11-176, $110.
Temple Property Management, LLC to Joseph M. and Melissa D. Banks, map and parcel 069-100, $353.
Rachel and Blake Payne to Melanie A. Land and Chad L. Temple, map and parcel 077-368, $280.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Levi G. and Shannon L. Stafford, map and parcel C42E-035, $268.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Candice B. and Kenneth W. Hall, III, map and parcel C42E-034, $269.
Bailie Q. Greeson to Gillermo M. Canchola, 101 Granny Smith Drive, $275.
Lauren Talley to Christy Howell, map and parcel 032-036, $250.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42D-050, C42D-068, and C42D-069, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-035, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-034, $10.