Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Oct. 25 through Oct. 29
Chapter 13
Pamela L. Jones, 254 Lovebridge Drive.
Amy B. Davis, 340 Talon Drive.
David W. Dodd, P.O. Box 2504.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $10,732,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Robert and Christine Zierler, 113 Waterside Drive, $219.
Edward T. Conley to Cecelia Zimerle, 740 Nettle Lane, $152.
Donna L. Marques and Laurence Forman to Lorena McFarland, 1484 Gardner Spring Road, $75.
Mark A. Turner, as Trustee, to Elizabeth Bono, 124 School Street, $96.
Huong T. Ta and Xuan Q. Dang to William C. Green, 137 Old Mill Drive, $211.
Ricky Coggins to Daniel R. and Sarah Scott, map and parcel 065-133, $335.
Devlon Self to Jamey D. Ivancic, 238 Rolling Acres 5th Street, $155.
Patsy Lacy to David and Elizabeth A. Moss, 3496 US Highway 411, $60.
Johan R. Demeester to Reivys and Maria D. Zaceta, 703 River Bend Road, $230.
Sarah E. Defoor to Adrian A. Perez, map and parcel 051-135, $87.
Springbank LLC to Trent Frederick, map and parcel p/o 099-086, $96.
Jacob R. Hyder to Joseph R. and Carrie E. Hyder, 149 Anthony Avenue, $190.
Randy Erwin to Wilmer M. Chacon, 184 Tucker Hollow Road, $260.
Top Notch Rentals, LLC to Colony Drive, LLC, map and parcel C33-049A and C33-049C, $487.
Peggy D. Bearden to Colony Drive, LLC, map and parcel C33-049G, $235.
WMG Properties, LLC to Colony Drive, LLC, map and parcel C33-049E, $240.
Blair & Garrett, LLC to Colony Drive, LLC, map and parcel C33-049F, C33-049D, C33-049J, and C33-049B, $973.
Leah S. Wehunt Marshall to Brett L. and Cassandra Parker, 401 Three Oak Drive, $299.
Jeremie Wade to Randy L. and Trisha L. Gribble, 141 King Arthur Court, $300.
John D. Lesure, Jr. to Matthew Hyde and Terri Adams-Hyde, map and parcel 1231-290, $8.
Pollyanna G. Darnell to Son Pham, map and parcel C38-135C407, $93.
Blue Ridge, LLC to Craig Commercial, LLC, map and parcel C69-054 and C69-050, $1,319.
Michael Meadows Family, LLLP to Adam S. Rutledge, map and parcel 057B-085A, $214.
L.C. Grogan to Clayton P. and Nancy B. Howell, 359 Mount Vernon Drive, $116.
Kalee A. Touchy to Melvyn G. and Margaret A. Meister, 202 Burton Drive, $160.
The Landlord, Inc to Kalee and Hunter D. Touhy, 105 Savannah Street, $300.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel portion of CG42-013, $1,122.
CBB Bancorp to Lighthouse Property Development, LLC, 415 W Belmont Drive, $1,500.
Harry L. Pierce to The Oaks at Fairmount Holding Company, Inc., 2521 Highway 411, $35.
Vickie Boswell to The Oaks at Fairmount Holding Company, Inc., 299 North Avenue, $641.
Elfego R. Orellana Osorio to Nephtali Z. Cespedes, 237 Flora Drive, $151.
Jason and Lisa Kimmerling to Jared Thurmon, 338 Dally Cove Road, $106.
Jana W. and James W. Allen to Edward Young, Jr., 121 Alyssa Lane, $267.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or nonprofit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Joyce A. Silvers to Amy M. Bryant, 414 Peters Street, $1.
Joyce Trimble to Craig Commercial, LLC, map and parcel C69-055A, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel portion of CG42-013, $10.