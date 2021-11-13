Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Nov. 1 through Nov. 5
Chapter 7
Sharon R. Darnell, 503 Blackwood Terrace.
Chapter 13
Joyce R. Woodruff, 330 Forrest Heights Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $4,925,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Stacey L. Nelsen to David and Antonia Beckett, 103 Crestmont Drive, $230.
Johnny J. Jones Realty, Inc., to Brenda A. Cheely and David T. Neisler, 220 John White Road, $30.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Tahjia L. and Rodney Kleckley, Jr., map and parcel CG42E-080, $230.
Angel Morris to Britnee Tow, 3003 Red Bud Road, $276.
Christopher L. Hall to Emmanuel Cruz, 106 Adair Street, $150.
Kevin L. Johns to Ronnie J. Green, 301 Rips Road, $170.
Leah Ozment to Amanda S. Anzalone and Andy J. Zapp, 135 Frix Lane, $190.
Iris Vijil to Keith R. Mincey, 251 Buck Boulevard, $165.
Terry E. Darracot to Bedger Services, LLC, 1398 Foxhound Trail, $5.
Diane L. McKenzie and Sherri L. Jones, as Co-Trustees, to Divided Sky, LLC, 0 Skylane Road, $7.
Cale R. Dufour to William and Bridgette G. Powell JTWROS, 2548 Dews Pond Road, $250.
Ricky D. Montagne, Jr., to Jordan A. and Regina Clayton, 233 Hurds Pathway, $270.
Ronnie J. Green, Jr., to Salvador Alvarez, 510 Cartecay Drive, $202.
Carrie Watkins Gallman to Lora M. and Wayman H. Brown, 134 Sunset Drive, $114.
Thomas M. Bartley, as Trustee, to Brain P. Hammontree, 107 Arbor Place, $245.
Jonathan K. Haverkamp to Dalton Hornbuckle and Kayla Chiarelli, 274 Brittney Drive, $195.
Century Traditions, LLC, to Elmer J. Teran and Teran Teran Sanchez, 291 Soldiers Pathway, $200.
Esther R. Martinez to Lucia S. Velasquez, 104 Telfair Street, $148.
Yvonne G. Moss to Lyric Kirk, map and parcel P/O 095-058, $10.
Robert A. Francis to Badger Services, LLC, 1377 Foxhound Trail, $13.
James C. Brown to Matthew Lewis and Joanne D. Folan, 267 Dublin Drive, $320.
Constance Ann, as Administrator, to Armor Installations, Inc., 156 Blackwood Terrace, $65.
Danny A. Wright to Stan J. and Wendy D. Ponder, 101 Mountain Laurel Lane, $392.
Brian A. and Brandy A. Tinsley to Jessica M. Suttles and Tyler Porter, 996 Union Grove Church Road, $294.
John Campbell to Kenneth G. and Rose M. Blackwell, 235 Tucker Hollow Road, $195.
Tammy P. Cochran to Thomas E. and Linda I. Johns, 3464 Chatsworth Highway, $265.
Clinton L. Black to Jerry Dempsey, map and parcel 128-094, $294.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Marco Pizer to Woodline Acres, LLC, map and parcel 1141-197.