Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $3,889,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Leslie Woodward Rieling to William Matthew Foster, 257 S. Shellhorse Road, $300.
Traci Griffin to Tirudor Dagoberto Huijon, Mason Road map and parcel 069-051, $50.
Jarrod and Ashley Bunch to Kelly D. Young, 815 Knight Bottom Road, $441.
Curt Welch to Maria Fonseca, 105 Carter St., $43.
Milton L. White to Lesa Seabolt, Joyce Road map and parcel 003-012C, $250.
Prince King to Brittani J. Weber, 244 Erwin Hill Road, $156.
WJH LLC to Kameron Matthew Ford, map and parcel CG43A-297, $174.
Kim B. Nesbitt to Destiny Lynn Parker, 342 Oostanaula Bend Road, $80.
Venture Communities LLC to Wismar A. Flores and Karen Y. Sarmiento Torres, map and parcel C36-123, $206.
Jeffrey Gary Watson to Melody Ann Watson, 3912 Highway 41, $8.
Stephen Martin Cochran to Edgar J. Lugo, 2009 Rome Road, $210.
Raymond G. Albee to Michael Owen Plott, 130 Shadowood Drive, $275.
Mary Elaine Cox to Nichole L. Dupree, 335 Bud Hardy Road, $105.
Prince King to Teresa A. Pittman, 149 Campbell Road, $185.
John P. Biddle Mark A. Bramblett, 192 Lake Drive, $260.
Premier Home Deals LLC to Gary Earl Holley, map and parcel F119A-041, $150.
Annie Ruth Perry, as administrator of the estate of Floyd Keener, to Tracy A. Bannister, 8532 Red Bud Road, $25.
Robert G. and Dorothy C. Gilbert to Land Ho Homes LLC, 1551 Dorian Court, $1.
Paul Land to Outlook Communities LLC, map and parcel 066-368, $32.
Sheila B. Kirk to Rodney Lee Wedemeier, map and parcel 128-014B, $165.
Annie Beth Parris to Casandra Ann Baker, 103 Gilmore Cir., $218.
Joseph D. Young to Chloe Bishop, 127 Warren Road, $135.
Darren L. Gunter to Derrick Goss, 412 Erwin Hill Road, $247.
Laura Highfield to Charissa Koziar, 1334 Nicklesville Road, $155.
Fred Joel Boyd to Randy Swafford, 776 E. Damascus Church Road, $18.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Amber Goss to Kenyon T. Trammell, Miller Road map and parcel 011-119A, $25.
Madeline McGrady to Ace Homes LLC, 1215 Fairview Road, $117.
City of Calhoun to Development Authority of Gordon County, map and parcel CG57B-037, $10.