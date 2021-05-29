Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $3,347,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Harry Babcock to Joseph Daniel Wofford, 894 Deerfield Lane, $492.
Wanda Browder Construction Inc. to Brandon Valentin Perez, 114 Rons Court, $165.
Martin Anguiano to Felix Garcia, 508 Sandy St., $53.
Doors Lead to Dreams Inc. to Brandon Bradshaw, 135 Greenbriar Cir., $167.
DSV SPV2 LLC to Randal Juan Ivey, map and parcel 096-063, $105.
Shelia Upshaw to Cynthia Boone, 405 Folsom Road, $5.
Tyler S. Kniss and Jessica L. Mockler (a/k/a Jessica Kniss) to Colten VanMeter, map and parcel 087-067, $300.
Joanne Lisa Marshall, as administrator, to Ashley Nicole Milton, Rainbow Place map and parcel 095-136, $11.
Austin Stanley to Matthew Meeks, map and parcel 027B-038, $165.
Resinald N. Walraven to Autumn F. Harris, 185 Dixie Drive, $169.
Allen R. Bowen to Scott Sackel, 300 Bud Hardy Road, $475.
Carolyn Squires to Joshua Ray Ballew, 101 Squire Drive, $200.
Eugene Adams to John Wayne Dirks, 192 Cedar Hill Drive, $202.
Shelby Dillard to Gregory Brown, 201 Regency Lane, $225.
Daniel Shaw to Donald L. Evans, Highway 41 map and parcel 046-021, $30.
Robert L. Gorrow to Susan N. Santizo, Aspen Way map and parcel 070-117, $65.
Jacob King to Jonathan B. Stevens, map and parcel 078-313, $263.
Donald K. McReynolds to Johnny F. Owens, Fairmount Highway map and parcel 119A-022B, $15.
Ethan T. Robinson to Daniel Anderson, 144 Cedar Hill Drive, $225.
Gaynell S. McReynolds to Johnny F. Owens, Fairmount Highway map and parcel 119A-022, $15.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Robert Pack to Gil Smith and Lacy Orr, 246 Highland Drive, $131.
Barbara Hawkins to Cynthia Boone, 405 Folsom Road, $8.