Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $12,190,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Ardmore Investors LLC to Laurelwood Holdings V LLC, map and parcel C44-010, $1,700.
Pattie Sue Garman to Amberly Diane Dortch, 177 Circle Valley Drive, $191.
BR Properties of North Georgia LLC to Richard J.L. Cansler Jr., 924 Knight Road, $150.
Billy Junior Parker, as executor, to Carol A. Bowen, as trustee, 1866 Erwin Hill Road, $185.
Marjette Lacey McDonnell, as administrator, to Jason L. Scott, 232 N. Ave., $345.
Mallory Alexis Davis to Tina Marie Jewell, 175 Chelcy Drive, $253.
Bill Delaney Mathews to James Dodd Baxter, map and parcel C24-126, $390.
Venture Communities LLC to Maximus Properties LLC, (part of) map and parcel C36-123, $202.
Aaron Lee to Shannon Marie Hardesty, 644 Beason Road, $270.
Doris Ann Harrington to Grant Kyle Ricker, 285 Gillespie Road, $35.
Cory J. Hazelwood to Veronica B. Cox, 426 Forrest Drive, $188.
Charles Ingram to James Eugene Hunt, map and parcel GC42C-242, $460.
Laurie Ann Smith to OWAY LLC, map and parcel 1231-426, $9.
PFW Properties Inc. to KRJ Centers LLC, 417 Lovers Lane Road, $3,000.
Ann Wills Clayton, as executor of the estate of Alice M. Wills, to Rutha G. Wright, 143 Regency Row, $190.
Terry Miller to William L. Delair, 645 Pleasant Valley Road, $121.
Andrea Gayle Wilson, as trustee, to Patrick Lyle Dewey, 136 Caverns Way, $375.
Charles J. Dodd to Daniel Thomas Wolf Jr., 223 Willow Haven St., $255.
Truman H. Webb to Joshua D. Temple, 275 Webberdale Drive, $15.
Joey Martin to Christopher Dale Johnson, 224 Liberty Lane, $160.
Alice H. King to Jonathan Edgar Hernandez, 108A Oak Hill Drive, $150.
Carolyn Childs to William Brand, 4801 Red Bud Road, $143.
Reatha C. Clary to John James Pickrell, 122 Maloy Lane, $262.
Chandler Boling to Danielle Garrett, map and parcel 073-060A, $38.
Driftwood Holdings LLC to Jason Haygood, 139 Green Row, $79.
TCP Investments LLC to Cindy L. Dodd, 235 Willow Haven St., $18.
Carolyn H. Thompson to Shawn Javed, Thompson Loop map and parcel 093-029C, $185.
Wanda Jean Kincaid Jeffords, as trustee, to BMO Investment Properties LLC, 1115 S. Wall St., $514.
Ted M. Pennel to Scottie L. Cousins Sr., 124 Caverns Place, $294.
Luis Ramirez to Luis C. Ramirez Sr., 205 Chelcy Drive, $150.
Timothy D. Harcrow to Henry Gonzales, 124 Danali Drive, $176.
John Cody Parker to Valentin Daniel Medina, 508 Woodlawn Ave., $265.
Shane Freeman to Victoria Dawn Dabbs, 166 Hall Memorial Road, $170.
Jingwen Dunford to Nisha Asher, 221 Briarpatch Lane, $175.
Brent Stepp Construction Company LLC to SDH Atlanta LLC, map and parcel C53-044, $150.
Venture Communities LLC to Joel David Peel, map and parcel C36-123, $227.
James E. and Christina H. Turner, as co-trustees, to Kay Lyvonne Sofios, map and parcel CG56B-171, $700.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Wonderland Partners LP to Foxdale Properties LLC, map and parcel CG42E-069, 70, 72, 73, 93, 94 and 95.
Larry W. Greeson Jr. to Leslie M. Greeson, 1426 Plainview Road, $103.
David Dickerson to 247 Brittney Drive LLC, map and parcel 076B-101.
David Dickerson to 213 Brittney Drive LLC, map and parcel 076B-098.