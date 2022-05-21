Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of May 9 through May 13
None.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $19,545,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
D&D Thomason Properties, LLC to Larry F. Bevans, Jr., 4793 Fairmount Highway, $380.
Charlie S. Cook to Bradley K. and Susan S. Marks, map and parcel 106-093, $99.
Jonathan S. and David T. Courdin, as Co-Executors, to Elizabeth A. Roling and Nathan Roberts, 161 River Place Drive, $610.
Brent Stepp Construction Company, Inc. to SDH Atlanta, LLC, map and parcel C52044: 025, 026, 027 & 028, $154.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Amanda N. Bray, map and parcel 033-304, $213.
Jeff Postell to Caroline C. and Elizabeth Q. Lawson, map and parcel 067-148, $240.
Chris W. and Amy M. Atkinson to Devon Davis and Marilyn Parker, map and parcel C25-020, $430.
Peter D. Psenicka to Derick L. Sapp, map and parcel C35-028, $200.
Tiffany A. and Zachary B. Bishop to Brady J. Oneal, map and parcel 066-020, $279.
Donald Lanier to Joseph Walker, 1037 Astro Court, $6.
Harriet B. Horton to Joseph Walker, 1038 Astro Court, $8.
Gail Godfrey, Tammy Sneed, and Glenda Dinning to Salvador Rios, map and parcel 042A-064, $134.
Daniel Barrett to LGI Homes — Georgia, LLC, Ryo Mountain Road, $2,800.
Kent C. and/or Karen R. King, as Trustees, to SSPP-Stream Calhoun Owner, LLC, map and parcel 047B-022, $1,285.
Silverstone Residential GA, LLC to William F. and Debra A. Costan, 210 Lighthouse Cove, $426.
Kenny Miller to Jorge E. Lesmes Nino, map and parcel 066A-060, $45.
Souhail Benelhajkhalifa to Tammy L. Ingram, 168 Hopewell Drive, $8.
Anita O. Bailey to Phillips Brothers Acquisitions, LLC, map and parcel 062-007, $150.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to David Colbert Jr., map and parcel 033-309, $237.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Luis E. Mendoza Licona, map and parcel 033-308, $211.
Hazel W. Patterson to Susan E. Guzman, 806 Fairview Road, $445.
Susan H. Grund to Lori J. and Michael Matuson, 1813 Boone Ford Road, $605.
Rodolfo J. Borromeo to Madison J. Heath and Adam Gentry, 1162 New Town Church Road, $208.
Joshua P. Peppers to Erin F. and James R. Collins, 130 Twin Oaks Drive, $272.
Michael V. and Lynn E. Anderson to Holly and Nicholas Payne, map and parcel 077-007A, $510.
Janet L. Field to Ryant and Candy Williams, 965 Miller Ferry Road, $313.
Wendy Mancil to Dustin and Kodi Carnes, 748 Love Bridge Road, $52.
Velazquez Investments, LLC to Sarah Osborne and Skyler Randleman, 163 Ridgecrest Drive, $230.
PFW Properties, Inc. to Alyssa D. and Ty H. Windiate, 108 Jones Ave., $220.
Sharon D. Wilson to Chelsea Reid and Imogene Densmore, 3029 Highway South 41, $166.
Home Free, LLC to Terry C. Langford, map and parcel 064-064, 064-065, and 064-063, $92.
Patricia A. Phipps, Nina K. James Ables, Retha D. Phillips, Sharon E. Walraven, and Terry L. Holden to Scottie Enterprises, Inc., map and parcel p/o 033B-039, $55.
Beverley H. McLaney to Chen P. Yee and Megan N. Casker, 549 Union Grove Church Road, $180.
Claude Sisson to Larry Trimble and Ethan Knight, 607 Harlan St., $27.
William E. Chastain to Bradley S. and Jane G. Rierson, 322 Shaw Road, $389.
Maria G. Ruiz and Caterin F. Rosila Ruiz to Maximina Herrera Olivos and Gregario Cortes Acevedo, 414 Harris Beamer Road, $10.
Lisa C. Butterworth to Brian and Stephanie Carden, 909 E. Line St., $300.
CJ Dodd to Terry Poe, map and parcel 055-053A, $150.
Paula P. Gunter to Rodney Rogers and Jeffrey Gray, 244 Steamboat St., $400.
William McGinnis to Terramark Properties, Inc., map and parcel C27-010 and C27-011, $105.
Katrina Jaber to Oracle Properties, Inc., 103 Little Pine Drive, $315.
Phuong Doan to Tristian D. Sunde and Emma H. Kilgore, 106 Summerfield Court, $279.
Martha B. Dabbs to New Town Baptist Church, Inc., 198 Davis Lane, $135.
Bregnny A. Garcia Villanueva to Daniel Sanchez and Bany Aplicano, 275 Herrington Bend Road, $29.
Michael L. Ferguson to Jennifer Miller, 178 Wayne St., $130.
Joe Stepp, Roy S. Fox, and Susan F. Gentry to Arif Sheikh, 549 Highway 53, $650.
The Landlord, Inc. to Hazel W. Patterson, 163 Third St., $190.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Karla M. Orellana Solis and Velia S. De Orellana, map and parcel 033-307, $213.
Himanshubhai Patel to Narciso Ramos and Rudecindo R. Villaverde, 229 Gilemore Circle, $295.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Rogelio Languren, 899 Echo Lane, $73.
Stephen B. Stallings to Carrie L. and Michael Spence, 170 Maloy Lane, $305.
Curtis Parkway Holdings, LLC to Exchange Calhoun Apartments, LLC, map and parcel C56A-027, $4,600.
Curtis Parkway Holdings, LLC to Curtis Development Group, LLC, map and parcel C56A-027, $10.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Kimberly E. Reyes and Mauricio G. Santiago, map and parcel 033-365, $210.
Silverstone Residential GA, LLC to Sarah Iftikhar, map and parcel 048-213, $390.
Alevi, LLC to Aryel Thomas, map and parcel 1231-662, $6.
Robin L. Green to Alevi, LLC, map and parcel 1231-662, $4.
Raymond Pack to Blueprint Homes, LLC, 111 Daisy St., $5.
Raymond Pack to Blueprint Homes, LLC, 105 White St., $45.
Raymond Pack to Blueprint Homes, LLC, 106 Daisy St., $45.
Raymond Pack to Blueprint Homes, LLC, 109 Daisy St., $45.
Raymond Pack to Blueprint Homes, LLC, 108 Daisy St., $60.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
First Bank of Dalton to Brian D. Wilson, 220 Patriots Row, $1.
Sandra Hooker to Richard and Amy Heaton, 2874 Rock Creek Road, $10.
