Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $11,580,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
The Development Authority of Gordon County to Idora Park L.P., 614 Old Fairmount Highway, $700.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Jennifer Whitney Chalker, 237 Willowbrook Way, $235.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Timothy Shay Langston Jr., 100 Willowbrook Court, $251.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Daniel Wade Bumgardner, 234 Willowbrook Way, $239.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Robert O. Samms, 104 Willowbrook Court, $216.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Constance Agee, 102 Willowbrook Court, $263.
Ferdinand Santiago to Kelly Lynn Patrick, map and parcel 077-066B, $411.
WJH LLC to Dwayne Lamont Gallman, map and parcel CG43A-300, $184.
WJH LLC to Tyler Jacoby Ware, map and parcel CG43A-299, $172.
Laura F. and John R. Bayles III to David A. Sapio, map and parcel 1231-167A, $11.
Jackie J. Prather to James Thomas Palmer II, 205 Woodland Drive, $220.
Jeremy L. Tatum to John A. Palmer, 634 Goat Road, $412.
Dusty Parker to Laura Gwen Reese, 119 Windsor Drive, $218.
Justin W.C. and Brandi R. Wilson to Benjamin J. McMahan, 1096 Langford Road, $303.
Tammy Parrott Cochran to Janne C. Foster, Chatsworth Highway map and parcel 062-139, $82.
Marie Moorehead, Pam Lowery and Janie Lake, as executors, to Logan Reece McDaniel, 121 Saddle Mountain Road, $257.
Karen Patterson, Marie Grissett Vicki Davis and Velvet Tucker to Silver Services LLC, 297 Curtis Cir., $110.
Paula J. Fouta to Nathanial Lane Bennett, 380 Beason Road, $150.
WJH LLC to John Edward Rogers, map and parcel CG43A-301, $189.
Lamar Whittenburg to Grace Milstead, 257 Sunrise Cir., $187.
Eric D. Jones to Dusty Parker, 110 Derby Lane, $275.
John T. Williams and Payton E. Greeson to John T. Williams, 395 Lakecrest Cir., $181.
Angie Brown (f/k/a Angie Brown Mauldin) to Emily Brumlow Knauss, 1283 Boone Ford Road, $595.
Tanner S. Holloway to Christopher Robert Anderson, 2512 Pine Chapel Road, $200.
Rutha G. Wright to Daniel Peck, 197 Rutledge Drive, $250.
Larry Black to Nathanial Schaal, 1403 Hall Memorial Road, $200.
David P. Olsen to Britney D. Woody, 100 Rosewood Drive, $218.
Wesley R. Price to Kristaps Brizga, 384 Peachtree Lane, $220.
Brenda A. Jenkens and David L. Correll, as co-executors, to Timothy Walraven, 4864 Nicklesville Road, $130.
Steven and Andrea Markowitz to Amleht Holdings LLC, 0 Adiar Drive, $12.
Alevi LLC to GFM Enterprise Inc, 1039 Astro Court, $45.
Century Traditions LLC to Carlos Maya Vasquez, 259 Soldiers Pathway, $195.
James T. Palmer to Logan Trevor Knight, 110 Covington Lane, $430.
Garland N. Touchstone to Ralph J. Sorrentino, 105 Westwood Drive, $339.
Adam Griffith to Jerry R. Tate Jr., 220 Gordon Ave., $133.
Robert A. Stamey to Platinum 22 LLC, 421 Mt. Vernon Drive, $105.
Robert Bradley Dilbeck to Larry D. Walker, map and parcel 1231-1572, $625.
Damian C. Liker to Chloe Marie Conway, 703 Riverside Drive, $197.
CFS Calhoun LLC to Trojan Tracks USA Inc., 520 Lovers Lane Road, $1,720.
McKinley Homes US LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners LLC, (part of) CG42-013, $700.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
None.