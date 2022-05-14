Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of May 2 through May 6
Chapter 7
Dewayne L. Newport, 2705 Henry Gallman Road, Resaca.
Chapter 13
Kathleen J. Hardin, 272 Erwin Hill Road.
Tammy A. Mincey, 122 Holcomb Road.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $13,981,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Kenneth R. Hardy, 114 Waterside Ridge, $241.
Larry J. and Autumn Silvers to Christopher B. Gayton, 299 Trimble Hollow Road, $266.
Jeffery D. Hunter to Tobin and Jill Broadhurst, as Co-Trustees, 8390 Red Bud Road, $290.
Larry Woodall to Matthew A. and Jennifer A. Bloodworth, map and parcel 085-040, $439.
Teresa Pass to Wood Duck Investors, LLC, 104 Crestmont Drive, $1.
Southern Willow Properties, LLC to Angie R. Barton, 2788 Old Rome Dalton Road, $290.
Zachery C. and Abigail M. Summerville to Terry E. and Chritine Waters, map and parcel 069-137, $243.
Stephen and Cindy Poole to Twyla J. Reese, map and parcel C23-206, $160.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel DG42D-031;CG42D-032;CG42D-033;CG42D-034, $764.
Taylor L. and Taylor J.T. Stephens to Jacquelyn A. Boney, 511 W. Kinman Road, $475.
Ryan Kennington to Quinn Chandler, map and parcel 104-040, $108.
Suzanne House to Brian and Marina Parker, 320 Wrights Hollow Road, $520.
Joel E. Rogers to Glenda E. Collins, 140 Camelot Circle, $280.
Mildred R. Woods to Joseph B. Lester, 110 Cherry Hill Circle, $250.
Rodney L. Curtis to Gary L. and Gloria H. Lewis, 359 Erwin Hill Church Road, $632.
Cheryl L. Belvin to Tyler R. Luker, 1117 Shope Lake Road, $181.
Thomas Klinner to Christian Leach, 295 Pendley Road, $348.
Shirley McKenzie, Individually and as Administrator, to Julio C.M. and Marta L. Marroquin, 114 Kings Court, $278.
Teresa D. Gallman to Argle H. West, 107 Regency Road, $215.
Deborah A. Parker, as Executrix, to Barbara A. and Thomas C. Bates, Jr., 192 McCreary Road, $292.
Lenton Voyles to Amanda J. Brown, 103 Daisy Street, $115.
Wanda Browder Construction Co, Inc. to Jorge L. Rubalcaba Caraballo, 118 Rons Court, $205.
Century Traditions, LLC to Arnaldo L.N. Flores and Janice G. Martinez Gonzalez, 337 Soldiers Pathway, $220.
Century Traditions, LLC to Uladzimir P. Skopichau, 329 Soldiers Pathway, $240.
Cathy L. Gravitt to Heather and Steven Duncan, 507 Boulevard Heights Drive, $395.
Lee R. Wilson, Estate to Victor Garcia, map and parcel C10-016, $11.
Brandon J. Leslie to Craig McVaigh, map and parcel 067-166, $278.
Kevin Couch to Matthew R. Tanzi, map and parcel C53-114, $330.
Woodline Acres, LLC to Biruck Weldesellasse, map and parcel 1231-1347, $5.
William W. Carr to Bik Khenglawt, LLC, 3423 Covington Bridge Road, $95.
William W. Carr to Bik Khenglawt, LLC, 3392 Covington Bridge Road, $1,600.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Jorden A. Grieff, map and parcel CG42E090, $263.
Adrian Lyles to Alana R. Castlen, map and parcel 076A013, $176.
Jerry C. Satterfield to David M. and Kayla B. Knicely, map and parcel part of 038-061, $10.
Curtis Parkway Holdings Two, LLC to Calhoun Cottages, LLC, map and parcel C68-001 and C68-001A, $3,322.
Michael Autry to Steven Wolcott, map and parcel 127-044 and 127-045, $23.
Rodney L. Wedemeier to David W. Brannon, map and parcel 128-014B and 14N13a-006, $180.
Justin and Savannah Howell to Gary S. Carlile, 588 Miller Ferry Road, $240.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Jeffery Hendrix to Payton R. Stephens and Morgan L. England, map and parcel 094-021, $10.
Steven D. and Kathleen W. Thomas, as Co-Trustees, to Lindsay R.T. Cooper, as Trustee, map and parcel 112-024, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel DG42-D027;CG42-028;CG42-029;CG42-030, $10.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel DG42-D027;CG42-028;CG42-029;CG42-030, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel DG42D-031;CG42D-032;CG42D-033;CG42D-034, $10.
David R. McCord to Christopher S. and Virginia D. Anderson, map and parcel 057A-115, $10.
MidFirst Bank, AIF, to Gil Smith and Lacy Orr, 231 Russell Hill Road, $104,500.
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 3592 Dews Pond Road, $109,308.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E090, $10.
Curtis Parkway Holdings Two, LLC to Calhoun Cottages, LLC, map and parcel C68-001 and C69-001A, $10.