Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $3.170,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Betty Allen to Jessica A. Mock, map and parcel C23-122, $154.
Steven L. Watkins to Mark A. Smith, 981 Hill City Road, $193.
Lakeview Investments LLC to Cynthia Ann Scheie, map and parcel 1141-133, $20.
Steve Suissa to Robert Watson, 934 Aurora Lane, $5.
Brian D. Wilson to William Terry Nesbitt, 111 Mountain View Drive, $199.
Charles Ingram to Coosa Contracting LLC, 75 North Drive, $180.
Danny Robert Greeson and Beth G. Fox to Kevin Parks Smith, 500 Circle Drive, $75.
Momoe Burroughs, as trustee of the Momoe Burroughs Revocable Trust, to George Milton Stewart, Camelot Circle map and parcel CG32A-096.
Kendall Larry Brantley to Robert L. Gorrow, 369 Aspen Way, $60.
Gregory T. and Carol A Bowen, as trustees, to Waylan Hall, Aspen Way map and parcel 070-109, 110 and 115, $150.
Century Traditions LLC to Kevin Riley, 253 Soliders Pathway, $189.
Frank Cammarata to Wei Zhang, 409 Waterford Drive, $87.
Judy M. Moore to Mark Seagroves, 114 Covington Bridge Road, $175.
Jan Simerly to Carlton Hyde, Corinth Road map and parcel 062-059, $2.
Thomas Bowan to Eugen Kevin Perry, 0 Everett Springs Road, $19.
Jason J. Skiwski to Mark Wegand, 120 Mariner Cove, $370.
Paula Prater Gunter, individually as co-attorney, to Brent Stepp Construction Co. Inc., Dews Pond Road map and parcel (part of) 056C-051, $150.
Teena West Goble to Brent Stepp Construction Company Inc., Dews Pond Road map and parcel 056A-061, $350.
Deen Enterprises LLC to Scottie Enterprises Inc., 120 Blackwood Court, $70.
James M. and John W. Dean Jr. to Jose Armando Lopez Brito, 100 Deer Park Lane, $150.
Cynthia J. Pack to N. Powell, as trustee for the Pack House, 157 Fog Road, $53.
WJH LLC to Miguel Angel Villegas, map and parcel CG43A-298, $195.
Bryan C. Mayo to Paula C. Crist, 201 Valley View Heights, $118.
Nathanial Christian Nelson to Bryan Mayo, 166 Coggins Loop, $176.
Kylie Nunn to Mike B. Kinsey, 1540 Pearl Johnson Road, $60.
Laura Gwen Reese to Thomas C. Ware Jr., 2020 Taylor Town Road, $275.
Vernon Winkle to Jordan Black, 4382 Dews Pond Road, $135.
Salvador Avalos to Anayeli Aguilar Brito, 250 Blue Holly Drive, $186.
Robert Rhinhart to Constance Caylor, 205 Crestmont Drive, $200.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Cheryl Jones Laboard to Asenath Jones, 217 Shaw Road, $1.
Estate of Dorothy J. Bailey (f/k/a Dottie Prince) to Jesse A. Prince, map and parcel 115-003A, $142.