Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $6,043,000 Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Temitope I. Afon, 228 Willowbrook Way, $234.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Claude Duane Bohannon Jr., 230 Willowbrook Way, $221.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Jeffrey Eugene Briggs, 221 Willowbrook Way, $244.
William Elphingstone to Joshua Holbert, map and parcel C52-029, $298.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Rebel A. Green, 103 Willowbrook Court, $218.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Deborah C. Adcock, 223 Willowbrook Walk, $203.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Arvindkumar Patel, 101 Willowbrook Court, $230.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Camille Calcano Contreras, 105 Willowbrook Court, $233.
Timothy Hopper Tarpley to Jeff Roland, map and parcel 116-007, $46.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Jesus Alberto Diaz Garcia, 101 Colonial Drive, $154.
BBE Land Company LLC to SDH Atlanta LLC, map and parcel CG42A-166, $25.
Dana Jennell Jones to Kari R. Schilling, 268 Riverboat Drive, $310.
Kimberly Diane Gowens to Joshua K. Clark, 270 Wade Drive, $203.
Kenneth Brian Cox, individually as administrator, to Hugh Greeson, 123 Peters St., $45.
Sconti Knoll Renovations LLC to Mikayla A. Cook, 172 Windy Hills Lane, $155.
Noel Luna to Doris M. Choran, 140 Buck Blvd., $145.
Salvador Acosta-Sanchez to James C. Garvin, 214 Hurds Pathway, $249.
Robert Van Fossen to Mitchell Baughoum, 228 Cedar Hill Drive, $159.
Stanly Simpson to Travelers Path LLC, Travelers Path map and parcel CG41A-035, $269.
Gregory T. Bowen and/or Carol A. Bowen, as trustee, to Robert L. Gorrow, Aspen Way map and parcel 070-117, $50.
Robert E. Cook to Junior A. Ellis, 402 North Ave., Fairmount, $42.
Adam Stover to Chris Baggett, 170 Fairview Road, $32.
Brown Farm Terrace LLC to Eric Rigney, map and parcel 034-097, $35.
Priscilla Cochran to Mike Masley, Pleasant Hill Road, $85.
Marjette Lacey McDonnell, administrator, to Georgia Sunrise Properties LLC, 455 Tennessee St., Fairmount, $225.
Debbie A. Tripp to Jimmy Leroy Bassett Jr., 116 Ashley Terrace, $234.
Brent Steep to Ian Marshall, 173 W. Pine Chapel Road, $815.
Robert Steven Brown to Thomas R. Brindle, 929 Hall Memorial Road, $17.
R.C. Perry Investments LLC to 11966 Fairmount Highway LLC, 2678 Highway 41, $53.
J. Scott Tidwell to Shelby Brianne Williams, 1455 Hill City Road, $124.
Claude Parker to WBK Thawng Farm LLC, 656 Hall Memorial Road, $690.
Others
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Estate of Dorothy Bishop to Hogwood Valley Properties LLC, 3094 Nicklesville Road, $10.
Onyx Investment Services LLC to Community Bank of Pickens County, map and parcel (part of) F120-044.
Jose O. Leal to Gabriela Leal, 217 Gilmore Cir., $10.
Mary Ruth Wyatt to Phillip Price Wyatt, 284 Lake Drive, $10.
Sandon Carson to Joshua Clyde Davis, 279 Riverboat Drive, $260.
Robert Steven Brown to CK5 Investment Trust, 929 Hall Memorial Road, $207.
Milton W. Payne to Anthony Nguyen, 290 Riverbend Road, $115.
Dana Rogers Stover to Toni Renee Hedges, 353 Mount Vernon Drive, $136.
Ben Hall to Sarah Ryan, 6805 Fairmount Highway, $95.
Mary Nichole Conchran to Maria Juarez, map and parcel 040-060, $45.
Carol L. Taylor, as executor, to Anthony Dutton, Lancaster Road map and parcel (part of) 038-026, $675.