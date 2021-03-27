Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $4,129,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Paul Edward Beiriger, 107 Willowbrook Court, $223.
Kim McEntyre to William House,. map and parcel F05Z-027C, $129.
Charles D. Prater to Kevin Prewett, 436 Camelot Cir., $430.
Lucille M. Baggett to Carolyn Squires, 139 Regency Row, $189.
Kevin and Laura Shaw to Zonda Wilson, map and parcel 020-039, $135.
Cathy Hutchinson, as administrator, to KC’s Homes GA LLC, 460 Langston Drive, $127.
Kaye Whitaker to Ethan Robinson, 100 Bob White Drive, $359.
Thelma J. Schrimsher to Daniel Charles Semon Jr., 287 Moores Ferry Drive, $180.
Freddie Fletcher to Madison Sanchez, 172 Crestview Drive, $102.
John D. D’Agostino to Sheri Amberson, 837 Monody Lane, $5.
Brent Stepp Construction Company Inc. to SDH Atlanta, map and parcel C53-157, $40.
Holly B. Taylor to Rhett Henry Neal Rogers, map and parcel 077-521, $124.
Keith Bagwell to Michael R. Lamberson, 128 Brookstone Drive, $192.
Jimmy Walraven to Terry Goble Jr., 677 Hill City Road, $370.
PFW Properties Inc. to Danny Carroll, Franklin Road map and parcel P27-195, 213, 215, $187.
Thomas Bowman to Eugene Kevin Perry, 0 Everett Springs Road map and parcel 015-075, $30.
Valazquez Investments LLC to Lubvia Valazquez-Domingo, 205 Jeep St., $129.
Boa Duy Nguyen to Jimmy William Walraven, 1576 Nicklesville Road, $250.
George Hammock, individually as administrator, to Kari Lyn Baumez, map and parcel 029-169, $137.
Jon K. and Pamela C. Parker, as trustees, to William Ernest Marler, 106 Lenox Road, $286.
Austin M. Smith to Blake Hilley, 102 Danali Drive, $173.
Brandilyn Hayes to Michael W. Weiss, map and parcel C50-050, $332.
Others
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
None.