Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $12,149,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Phillip H. Sloan to James Chancelor Harrison, 550 Mount Zion Road, $185.
Arthur L. Vuley to Craig Swift, Myriad Way map and parcel 01231-552, $8.
Arthur L. Vuley to Michael Hansen, Myriad Way map and parcel 01231-551, $10.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Jean Edwards, 225 Willowbrook Way, $212.
William Sparks to James Fowler Jr., 330 Talon Drive, $200.
F&F Property Management LLC to 72 2nd Street LLC, 72 Second St., $135.
Stacy Wilson Stewart to Orlando Roque Moguel, Trimble Road map and parcel 060-021A, $22.
Haitao Bian to Nisha Asher, map and parcel C18-050, $210.
Vicki L. Whitson to Haley Morgan Cantrell, map and parcel 026-136, $132.
Lynda and Theodore Smith to Dorothy A. Wilson, map and parcel 1231-579, $175.
Morisca Vanessa Valdez to Jessica Ann Hammonds, 219 Brookline Cir., $130.
Leslye Todd Barnette to Steve E. Skidmore, 390 Bud Hardy Road, $31.
Tommy W. Sturdivan to Zachery Heltzel, 416 Knight Bottom Road, $425.
Shannon Sullivan (f/k/a Shannon Soto) to Jacob Robert Hyder, 149 Anthony Ave., $120.
Billy Joe Sullivan to Thuy Huu Truong, 835 Goat Road, $2,770.
Charles Sylvester Burton to Robert L. Cronan Jr., 538 Campbell Road, $295.
Dan Wingate (a/k/a Daniel Earl Wingate) to Stephen Michael Smith, 689 Nelson Lake Road, $550.
BR Properties of North Georgia LLC to Paul E. Johnson, 934 Knight Road, $150.
Habitat for Humanity of Gordon County Inc. to Takila Tecole Printup, 495 Lakecrest Cir., $131.
Habitat for Humanity of Gordon County Inc. to Monica Shalann Gregory, 503 Lakecrest Road, $131.
41 Holding Co. LLC to Hanna Page Properties LLC, 802 S. Wall St., $225.
Brenda N. Cina (f/k/a Brenda N. Owens), individually as administrator, to Matthew Steven Hughey, 781 Brays Road, $200.
Lila McDonald to Scott Fox, 698 Apple Road, $35.
Andrew Fountain, as administrator, to Gary Austin McKenzie, 114 Kings Court, $247.
Randall Thompson to Ettalyn Inc., 320 Beamer Cir., $3.
Bryanne Curtis Parker to Antonio R. Ramirez, 742 Newtown Church Road, $271.
Daniel S. Satterfield, as executor, to Kenneth Pickens, map and parcel 002-003, $299.
Russell James Tweed to Keith Robert Burton, 10997 Fairmount Highway, $40.
Kathryn Ayers to Christopher K. Womack, 145 Clairmount Drive, $178.
Claudia Ann Worley and Carolyn Worley Squires to Jeffery C. Young, Davis Drive map and parcel GC49-036, $18.
An Viet Nguyen to Giau Tan Duong, 570 Pleasant Valley Road, $3,150.
Sherry M. Parker to Giau Tan Duong, 570 Pleasant Valley Road, $1,400.
Joe M. Stepp to Mariabel Garcia Ochoa, 193 Circle Valley Drive, $61.
Others
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Larry W. Miles to Gordon County, 1386 Rome Road, $175.
Alex and Andrew Corriere to Equity Trust Company CUST FBO Andrea E. Corriere IRA, map and parcel 086-079, $170.
Gustavo Adolfo Estrada to Evangelina Estrada, 226 Chance Drive, $10.