Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $7,672,000 Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Prather Lynn Phipps to Terry L. Goble Sr., 2260 Cash Road, $395.
Rebecca L. Smith to Donald Wellham, 199 Ivey Drive, $110.
William L. Hulsey Jr., as trustee, to OWR LLC, US Highway 41 map and parcel (part of) 048-007, $330.
William L. Hulsey Jr., as trustee, to OWR LLC, 3569 US Highway 41, $670.
Sidney E. and Boyd H. Brown, as successor trustees, to Nathan J. Berner, Shaw road (part of 037-057), $144.
Michael H. Ellington to John Henry Ellis, 1635 Carmen Way, $7.
James Edward Hay to Jordan T. White, 132 Hurds Pathway, $235.
Felix Howard to Jennifer R. Vick, map and parcel 054A-018, $220.
Don M. Owen Jr. to Sierra Dawn White, 270 Seabolt Road, $69.
James E. Moss to Kern Ellis Heffington, map and parcel 078-163, $558.
William G. Putnam to Jackson Cooper Aston Jr., map and parcel C52-106, $219.
Carol W. Vogel to Lisa V. McKinney, US Highway 411 map and parcel 121-096, $5.
Gary McGinnis to Ellen Marie Hurst, 3305 McDaniel Station Road, $139.
The Landlord Inc. to Montgomery Street Homes LLC, 720 Cardinal Road, $188.
Michael Ellington to Kenneth Derek Harper, 90 Adair Drive, $7.
Ronald R. Skinner to Tien Trinh, 127 White Oak Way, $360.
Walt Baxley, Kim Harvey and Pam Gentry, to Prather Lynn Phipps, 175 Dogwood Drive, $185.
Bipinchandra C. Patel to Anandi Patel, 170 Erica Lane, $125.
The Landlord Inc. to Ben Michael Bryan, 6918 Red Bud Road, $138.
Willie R. Long to Janet Ann Jeffords, 256 Chad St., $160.
Randall J. and Tania E. Fuquea to Joshiah Smith, 215 Rogers Road, $240.
Thanh V. Dao to Ij Farm LLC, 426 Old Boone Ford Road, $1,370.
Jody A. Coulter to James E. Moss, map and parcel CG33B-226, $179.
Miraim Y. Cubas Romero to Jaime A. Martinez Ruano, 162 Laurel Place, $155.
Silverstone Residential GA LLC to Aaron Michael Moore, 125 Lighthouse Cove, $341.
Richard and Judith Cusick to John Caleb Griner, Miller Ferry Road map and parcel 025-061A, $15.
Marie Flowers (f/k/a Marie A. Terry) to Maria M. Garcia-Zunun, 316 Peters Street, $24.
Jarod Fuquea to Joshiah Smith, Rogers Road map and parcel 038-071C, $20.
Donald L. and Doris A. Starkey, as trustees, to Zachary B. Stepp, 869 Nelson Lake Road, $100.
Ed and Mary Hall to James David Fouche, 120 Rosewood Drive, $230.
Georgeann M. Dixon to Focus Property Solutions LLC, Plainview Road, $250.
Travis Crockett to Barry K. Hobgood, Boone Ford Road map and parcel 077-066A7, $78.
WJH LLC to Nirav M. Patel, 613 Cartacay Drive, $201.
Sarah L. Vann to Steven Cody Etling, map and parcel 031-178 and 179, $68.
Elizabeth N. Nreniuk to Thomas J. Hreniuk, 2558 Pleasant Hill Road, $10.
Izzay Denney to Jane L. Maddox, 305 Daisy St., $127.
Others
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Elsa Cruz to Yvonne Reed, 204A, B & C Kirk Drive, $67.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Richard A. Freeman, 2677C Old Rome Road, $50.
Melanio and Delmus Carter to Frank Wilson Jr., map and parcel 105-073, $8.