Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Feb. 28 through March 4
Chapter 7
Teresa M. Durley, 107 Middle Road.
Chapter 13
Anita O. Harris, 107 Valley Circle.
Sandra J. Davis, 125 Golden Circle Drive.
Floyd E. and Darlene N. Groomes, P.O. Box 1352.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,664,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Marcus L. Cutrone to Jason Moore, map and parcel 1231-1130, $14.
Charles S. Fisher to Derek R. West and Jamie C. Gibson West, map and parcel 104-104, $290.
Mark Strobel to Edward Rodriguez and Maria Correa-Rodriguez, map and parcel 1231-1500, $300.
Freedom Lots USA, LLC to Rose M. Kell, map and parcel 129-005, $36.
PKW Real Estate, LLC to Tina R. Morris, 108 Millers Lane, $235.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Thomas J. Brangan, map and parcel 033-294, $185.
James Dickey to Lorena C. Novoa, 435 Marque Lane, $15.
Pergo Capital, LLC to James and Melissa Dickey, 435 Marque Lane, $10.
David and Sue Gibson to Melinda S. and Paul L. Hinkson, 213 East Damascus Church Road, $473.
Kenneth B. Lawson to Timothy S. and Jodi C. Podskoc, map and parcel p/o 089-043, $155.
Koryfi GA, LLC to Darris McEntyre, 260 Orchard Way, $285.
Brian D. Wilson to Tonie G. and John J. Hall, III, 225 Patriots Row, $294.
Jonathan C. Coker to Ronald L. and Sandra F. Lusk, 103 Lenox Road, $281.
Tammy Pinion to Benjamin A. Gibson, 234 Banks Chapel Road, $85.
Brian D. Wilson to Retha Prater, 219 Patriots Row, $290.
Brent Stepp Construction Company Inc. to SDH Atlanta, LLC, map and parcel C52044: 016, 017, 018, 019, and 020, $188.
Net Prospectors, LLC to J4 Miller Investments, LLC, 1213 Jewel Court, $15.
Albert L. and Susan D. Cox to Christine A. and Scott Simmonds, 148 Emily Lane, $404.
Silverstone Residential GA, LLC to Aubrey and Heath Combs, map and parcel 048-216, $429.
Christine K. Morris to Stephen and Deella Hoberg, map and parcel 1141044, $345.
Joel E. Ostuw to Rowdy Chix Inc., map and parcel 093-017, $335.
Outlook Communities, LLC to BRME, LLC, 112 Hurds Path Way, $345.
Blue Sky Home Properties, LLC to Elijah J. Firestone, 275 Trimble Hollow Road, $150.
Laramie Rodriguez to Ismar P. Perez, 351 Stewart Drive, $180.
Ferdinand Santiago to Jonathan C. and Aileen E. Langford, map and parcel 077-066B2, $90.
Sabrina Locklear to James and Heather Stodghill, 185 Owens Gin Road, $425.
Sandra R. Davis, Gloria R. Brown, Lamar J. Ray, and Susan R. Fox to George Christian, 281 Mount Vernon Drive, $93.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Sandy O. and Yuleiri O. Gonzalez, map and parcel 033-363, $178.
Cohutta Land Company, LLC to Tracy Braselton, 1668 Hunter Drive, $30.
Quang Nguyen to Vince and Ramona Aker, map and parcel C55B-062A43, $355.
Springbank, LLC to Steven W. Jackson, map and parcel p/o 099-086, $65.
Joshua L. Lansdell to Russell A. and Candida S. Fite, 678 Riverbend Road, $230.
Bruce Stock to Robert B. Sandlin, 214 Sherwood Drive, $290.
The Landlord, Inc. to Matthew D. Pearce, 128 Craigtown Road, $189.
William B. Stocks, Jr. to Jake D. and Gabrielle A. Holley, 108 Valley Circle, $310.
Leonel Gomez to Steven W. Lackey, 584 Church Road, $215.
Matthew D. Pearce to Jesus G. OlveraMartin Del Campo, 190 Pine Drive, $103.
Chastity Pelfrey, as Executrix, to Chastity C. and Robert Pelfrey, 415 Cook Road, $263.
David B. Richardson to Brittany K. and William D. Saunders, III, 436 Switch Road, $625.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Steven T. Fox to ACE Homes, LLC, map and parcel GC69-038, $111,593.
Albert S. Hilburn to Albert S. Hilburn, 150 Ivey Drive, $1.
Doug Darnell to Christopher Carpenter, 430 Bayview Drive, $10.