Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $9,435,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Shelena Roschell Wilkins, 236 Willowbrook Way, $221.
Jordon L. Jackson to Breanna Knight, 1958 Dews Pond Road, $139.
PFW Properties Inc. to Jonathan Sanders, 103 Lindsey Court, $175.
Gary Duke to The Landlord Inc., 1255 Hall Memorial Road, $25.
Chase Dean to Bruce Stocks, 214 Sherwood Drive, $180.
Kathleen J. Peterson to Justin Malachi Carnes, 201 Pinecrest Drive, $148.
Delva E. Chapa to Lourdes Segura Blanco, 949 McDaniel Station Road, $170.
Paul Crump to Donald Gregory Seymour, 155 Techview Drive, $295.
Lazaro A. Juarez Castillo to Jose Luis Almonte, 130 Victor St., $142.
Larry Adam Silvers to Herson Taracena, 102 Cathy Lane, $245.
ETO II TRS LLC to David Shinichi Swart, (part of) map and parcel 070-035, $133.
Carol Mattos and Donna Hales, as co-executors, to Chase Dean, 6073 Red Bud Road, $129.
Nancy F. Gray to Emily Jane Daniel, 201 Fountain Road, $160.
Jeremy D. Ferguson to Jamie Wendel, 288 Spring Road, $172.
Hancock Timberland VIII TRS Inc. to Ryan K. Mannen, Shirley Road (part of) map and parcel 098-035, $144.
The Landlord Inc. to Michael Lanny Wesson, 130 Walraven Way, $200.
TCP Investments LLC to Conner Bramlett, 114 Joshua Way, $255.
Carol Mattos and Donna Hales, as co-executors, to Caroline Gill, 6073 Red Bud Road, $221.
Sandra S. Turbidy and Nancy T. Pietri, as co-trustees, to Shaw Industries Inc., map and parcel 059-016, $1,300.
Linda S. Parm to Rhonda S. Young, 2483 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, $185.
McKinley Homes US LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners LLC, (part of) CG42-013, $1,400.
Timothy L. Edwards to Zeth Roberson, 117 Hanover Cir., $198.
Venture Communities LLC to Geneva Harewood, 139 Millers Lane, $207.
Derek W. Stranger to Deisy A. Perez-Gomez, 227 Donna St., $156.
Brian K. Little to Nicholas Moore, map and parcel 065-137, $421.
Fulvia Zapet Decastillo and Nery Castillo Cermeno to Matthew Troy, map and parcel C51-096, $182.
Shepherd Motel Inc. to Bruce Hicks, 124 Sunset Drive, $100.
Strategic Property Management Investments LLC to DAPMAP Inc., 264 E. Highway 53, $689.
Venture Communities LLC to Timothy Dillan Harcrow, 135 Millers Lane, $232.
Venture Communities LLC to Piper Mowers, 147 Millers Lane, $199.
Jessica Ruth Johnson to Brandon Shane Gibson, Nesbitt Loop Road (part of) map and parcel 083-007, $13.
Venture Communities LLC to Tekia S. Poole, (mother) map and parcel C36-123, $232.
Timothy Cloys Fowler to Jeremy D. Leight, 127 Sunrise Cir., $225.
William H. Hill to Lauren Cheyenne Burnette, map and parcel F05Z-067, $168.
Ashley Baugh to Bryson D Peace, 2110 Nesbit Loop, $200.
Pamela M. Lyon to Blake Shane McClure, map and parcel 056C-010, $174.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce
settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
David Correll to Timothy Walraven, 4884 Nicklesville Road, $1.
Antonio Aguilar to Maricela A. Quijada, map and parcel 077-495, $10.
James D. and Theresia D. Bright to Joseph Mark Bright, map and parcel 031-008, $50.