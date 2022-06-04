Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of May 23 through May 27
Chapter 13
Ryan W. and Amanda D. Lowrance, 1078 Newtown Creek Loop.
Damion B. Dixon, 128 Taylor Ridge Road, Resaca.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $13,427,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Yanling Wu and Ruming Wen, map and parcel CG42E-021, $263.
Joseph S. Farriba to Timothy I. Moore, map and parcel 052-017, $368.
Willard D. Turner and Megan C. Bedingfield to Donna Stevens, map and parcel F06Z-044B, $225.
Alisha A. Nelson to Henry M. Silvia, map and parcel F120-076, $263.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Eduardo Cortes, map and parcel CG42E-086, $255.
Frances R. Ball to Global Design Logistics, LLC, map and parcel 057B-092, $384.
Matthew L. Johnson to Lance P. McGonigle and Sydney L. Bartlett, map and parcel 080-125, $247.
Juan Escamilla to Mark C. Silvers, 3700 Sugar Valley Road, $170.
Debera D. Schutter to James A. McCracken, II, 612 Cartecay Drive, $247.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Kai Q. He, map and parcel CG42E-020, $251.
Jan Varney, as Trustee, to Paul Robinson, map and parcel 1231-976, $23.
Russell Owen to Chelcy Lovins, 236 McCreary Road, $131.
Tyler R. Staines to Kenneth R. and Jennifer E. Pierson, map and parcel GC27-005, $220.
Eddie D. Greeson, as Executor, to Velazquez Investments, LLC, 512 Circle Drive, $100.
Jeremiah T. Machoka to Megan Barton, 367 Brody Drive, $245.
Ethan Knight to CW Homes, LLC, 607 Harlan Street, $48.
Katheryn F. Hatcher to Debby Peppers, 212 Gilmore Circle, $310.
Jessica McBee to Sergio Hernandez and Hilda V. Guzman, 2169 Sugar Valley Road, $26.
Effie V. Waters to Heidi Guerrero, 145 Church Road, $150.
Sammy L. Truax, Sr. to Roger D. and Connie J. Flynn, 637 US Highway 411, $240.
Springbank, LLC to Michael J. and Kimberly C. Dorris, map and parcel p/o 090-027, $423.
Brian D. Wilson to Jackie R. Dyer, 222 Patriots Row, $270.
Karen Fuller to Morgan and Grant Underwood, 176 Burnt Hickory Lane, $330.
Roy Matuska to Richard E. Hazel, 153 Westminster Way, $325.
Brian D. Wilson to Sonja Wright, 224 Patriots Row, $266.
Morgan and Grant Underwood to Vikki L. Ross, 302 Owens Circle, $220.
Sharon D. Baker, as Administrator, to Velazquez Investment, LLC, 400 Linda Lane, $145.
Robert C. Herr to Erika J. and Aaron R. Meyer, 101 Benstone Drive, $440.
Ronald D. Prater, as Executor, to Curtis Development Group, LLC and King Curtis, LLC, map and parcel p/o 048-024, $1,895.
Century Traditions, LLC to Fabian V. Aleantar, 345 Soldiers Pathway, $245.
Melissa Teague to Joshua P. Barber and Ansley O. Duncan, 260 Telon Drive, $260.
Brandon J. Ward, as Administrator, to Willie B. Johnson, map and parcel 090-008, $20.
Bradley C. and Lamar B. Parker, Jr. to James Liles, map and parcel 090-014A, $190.
Hancock Timberland VII TRS, Inc. to Goldeneye Timber, LLC, map and parcel 14504, 14505, and 14506, $3,063.
Zacherie Cooper to Stephen Stoner and Taryn E. Carswell, 108 Summerfield Lane, $270.
John Sulhoff to Badger Services, LLC, 1480 Hunter Drive, $11.
RC Old Belwood, LLC to IOS Belwood GA, LLC, map and parcel 073-016 and 073-020, $1,243.
Keila Iris F. Rodriguez to Qing Qing Xiao and Zhong Zhu Lin, 115 Koufax, $276.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-021, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-086, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-020, $10.
Randolph Black to Kelly Black, 111 Vinnings Way, $10.
RC Old Belwood, LLC to IOS Belwood GA, LLC, map and parcel 073-016 and 073-020, $1,243,000.