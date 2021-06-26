Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of June 14 through June 18
Chapter 7
Kevin Michael Casey, 1546 Sugar Valley Road.
Jason Lee Seritt, 104 Denali Drive.
Chapter 11
None.
Chapter 13
Rebecca Noelle Smith, 760 Roland Hayes Parkway.
Christy Lynn Pate, 8272 Nicklesville Road, Ranger.
Cynthia Darlene Arguello, 212 Chandler St.
Angela Renee Hamby, P.O. Box 1075, Blue Ridge.
Brenda Faye Dunn, 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 2H.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $7,522,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Peachtree Building Group LLC to Ernest Warren Hendrix Jr., 103 Village Way, $210.
Harry Young to Johnna Liker, 878 Covington Bridge Road, $30.
Chang Sun Ah to Sakhong Farms LLC, 3300 Rome Road, $1,600.
Estelyn and Derrick Morgan to Stephen M. Jones, 500 Baxter Road, $185.
Gergory T. Bowen, as trustee, to Barbara Carter, Aspen Way lot 9, $52.
Emily Daniel to Brian G. Carden, 243 Pathfinder Cir., $140.
Dalton Surplus Carpet Co. to Brenda Densmore, 229 Mt. Vernon Drive, $140.
Paula Prater Gunter to Diane Michele Volzer, 115 Mill Stone Drive, $190.
Sandra Alvarez to Valazquez Investments LLC, 382 N. Sequoyah Cir., $173.
Brendy Fay Cox and Linda Kay Duke, as co-executors, to Roberto Rosas, 489 S. Sequoyah Cir., $8.
Ronnie K. Smith to James A. Raptis, 1232 Lovebridge Road, $370.
Martin D. Casey, as sole surviving trustee, to Ronnie Keith Smith, 225 Hunt Bend Road, $275.
Carol L. Patterson to Warren R. Dahl, 120 Honeysuckle Drive, $215.
Ralph E. Densmore to Michael Willer, 103 Willowbrook Drive, $360.
TCP Investments LLC to Sarah E. Loughridge, 127 Joshua Way, $270.
Kristy K. Jones to Joseph K. Levenson, 2096 Trimble Hollow Road, $290.
Jennifer Leu to Tony N. Touchstone, 230 Orchard Way, $257.
Christopher Bryan Smith, as executor, to Sandra Estrada, 355 County Line Road, $320.
Catherine Highfield to Caleb Austin Cox, 641 Johnson Road, $172.
Ray Maxwell Lewis to Tobey Jebediah Deberry, map and parcel 069-114, $135.
Jack J. and Ivan L. White, as co-executors, to Adam William Lee, 135 Moss Drive, $190.
Joes M. Stepp to David B. Yarbrough, 112 Oakhurst Terrace, $40.
North Georgia Land A Exploration Inc. to Gerald Reece, Three Oaks Drive map and parcel CG56A-156 and 154, $24.
Benjamin A. Brazell to Corwyn Dean Fortner, 132 Wexford Drive, $355.
Osvaldo Sicairos to Tyler Grant Smith, 138 Melody Lane, $175.
Freeman Properties LLC to Superior Plus Energy Service Inc., 110 Belwood Road, $125.
Elizabeth Elkins to Sonya R. Bramlett, 788 Mt. Olive Church Road, $169.
Jaime W. Layson to Kay Baxter, 421 Beamer Road, $195.
Casie Marie Fisher to Connie Colburn, 156 County Line Road, $20.
WJH LLC to CF KL Assets 2021-1 LLC, 765 Riverside Drive, $177.
James E. Brannon to The Landlord LLC, 780 New Town Road, $32.
Jerry J. Edwards, as executor, to Thomas Edward Richardson, 159 Thelma Road, $185.
Napoleon Roman to Logan Talley, 175 Lavista Drive, $138.
Kyle Miller to Hayden Moore Nally, 104 Ivy Lane, $305.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Howard J. Bridges, 1550 Dorian Court, $6.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Nicolas Charles Johnson, 121 Adair Drive, $8.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Stacie Lee Dodd, Jeep St. map and parcel GC41-132, $14.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to George Russell, New Zion Road map and parcel 033-088, $7.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to The Landlord Inc., Owens Cir. map and parcel 066A-132, $11.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Patricia Lea Duncan, 374 Nomad Court, $6.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Howard J. Bridges, 965 Raccoon Ridge Road, $5.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Larry Fuller, Rooker Road map and parcel 039-134, $10.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Stacie Townshend, Cantrell Drive map and parcel 026A-045, $11.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Leslie Fitch, Cantrell Drive map and parcel 026A-040, $11.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to The Landlord Inc., Baxter Road map and parcel 076A-046, $11.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Johnny J. Jones Realty Inc., 357 Sequoyah Cir., $14.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Johnny J. Jones Realty Inc., 233 Knight Road, $22.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Reyna L. Robles, Covey Rise Drive lot 75, $14.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to The landlord Inc., 287 Sequoyah Cir., $39.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to James T. Palmer, 105 Thomas St., $10.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to Tracy Bruce Wilson, 1428 Resaca Lafayette Road, $15.
Gordon County Tax Commissioner to James T. Palmer, map and parcel GC22-010, $7.
P.E.A.S. of Calhoun North LLC to P.E.A.S. of Calhoun LLC, (part of) map and parcel CG47A-003, $10.
Frances Pennucci to Community Loan Servicing LLC, map and parcel 120A-140, $115.
Community Loan Servicing LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, map and parcel 120A-140, $10.
Marvin Payne to Heather Smith, Hill City Road (part of) map and parcel 019-032, $1.
Franze T. Rice to Kimberly Brown, 1645 Oak Grove Road, $122.