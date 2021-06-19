Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of June 7 through 11 Chapter 7
Charles Edward Lawton, 131 Meadow Lane.
Eronica Kristina Smith, 552 Woody Road, Adairsvile (Gordon).
Selena Hellon Champion, 1485 Resaca-LaFayette Road, Resaca.
Walter A. and Misty L. Lackey, 308 Circle Drive.
Michelle Ann O’Quinn, 6230 Fairmount Highway.
Chapter 11
None.
Chapter 13
Timothy L. and Robin B. Patterson, 465 Mt. Vernon Drive.
Johnathan W. and Michelle D. Evans, 228 Lucy Pond Road, Sugar Valley.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $11,811,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Diane C. Smith to Zachary Gean Lowe, map and parcel C27-116, $250.
42 Outdoors LLC to Northwest Realty Services Inc., map and parcel CG43A-282, $52.
George Michael Linskey, as administrator, to Candi Louise Chupp, map and parcel 060-014, $240.
Justin and Amber Matthews to Christopher Henry, map and parcel CG56A-230, $190.
Odilia Pereda to Larry C. Ward, map and parcel 12311338, $10.
Jaime W. Layson to Mimi Nguyen, 419 Beamer Road, $197.
Raye M. Fowler to Stress Knot Massage Studio LLC, map and parcel C57-017, $206.
Wesley R. Price Jr. to Melanie Tyner, 396 Peachtree Lane, $232.
Manesa M. Long to Sarah L. Burke, 303 Blalock Road, $155.
Nubold Development Corporation to Northwest Georgia Storage LLC, map and parcel C22-080, $1,175.
David and Carolyn Foster to Q9 Property Solutions LLC, 796 Woodbine Lane, $4.
Q9 Property Solutions LLC to Case M. Crowther, 796 Woodbine Lane, $9.
Fred McCoy to Brian Little, 276 Cash Road, $220.
Leo-Nidas Enterprises Inc. to Mohit Manson, Tucker Hollow Road, $80.
Lauren Davis, as surviving trustee, to Mayra C. Aquino Cava, 408 May St., $60.
Daniel Simpson to Adam C. Longino, 155 Kings Court, $255.
Betty Martin to William P. Deanton Jr., 308 McGill Mountain Road, $242.
Michael D. Suntour to John Campbell, Honeysuckle Cir. lot 94, $13.
RS&J Motorsport Inc. to PAB Holdings LLC, 1114 Wall St., $770.
Jeremiah Boswell Nicholson to Deidra K. Long, map and parcel P27A-003, $150.
Diedra K. Long to Laura Rogers, map and parcel C26-009, $250.
Jody J. Lindenfelser Jr. to Charles Patterson, map and parcel 020-046, $138.
Michael A. Crosby to Jeremiah Daniel Chapman, 1188 Jewel Court, $9.
Katherine Marie Davis to Tonya Lynn Lee, 209 Woodland Drive, $257.
John M. Lake to Timothy Silvers, Mims Drive map and parcel C37-020, $25.
Gloria Carol Burrage to Wayne Thomas, 705 Lick Creek Road, $40.
Freddie L. Pate to Korbin Hobbs, map and parcel 042-162, 163 and GC50-017, $100.
Christopher and Allison Roberson (a/k/a Allison Pilcher) to Makayla Shea Rogers, 153 Cook Road, $230.
Northwest Realty Services Inc. to J. Macedo, 114 Denali Drive, $204.
Louis Jahrling to Jackie Tankersley Jr., 111 Towne Lake Drive, $283.
The Landlord Inc. to Marisol Carter, 171 Three Oaks Drive, $350.
Plainville Farms LLC to Thong Quoc To, 137 Franklin Road, $736.
Hardik Patel to Tin C. Vellenoweth, 147 Regency Roaw, $216.
Caroline U. Stephens to Karen Yvonne Lane, 606 College St., $220.
KES Day Inc. to Brian Crowder, 217 James St., $5.
Springbank LLC to Sandon Carson, 1656 Dawnville Road, $122.
Angela Smith to Chris Stephens, 521 Woodlawn Ave., $339.
Juana F. Deleon to Connie Dina C. Romero, 270 Briar Ridge Road, $163.
Northwest Realty Services Inc. to Joshua Lee Kilgore, 112 Denali Drive, $196.
Cormelia Virginia Hobgood to Nicole Statler, 205 Yarborough Mill Road, $265.
Viviana Vergara to Ana L. Orellana Salazar, 122 Larkspur Drive, $200.
Joseph Eric Burns to Kara Michelle Martin, 129 Garden Hill Drive, $200.
Michael B. Grubbs to Christopher York, 2914 Sugar Valley Road, $175.
Venture Communities LLC to Christina Sartin, map and parcel C36-123, $206.
Steven T. Yancey to Tiffany Lynn Robinson, map and parcel 118-017, $321.
David Gary Lewis to David Allen Arvold, 356 Oriole Court, $20.
Jeremy Sneed to Kevin Lee Johns, 650 Buck Blvd., $90.
Betty Sue Fite, as successor trustee of the Childers Family Trust, to Juan Hernandez, 7596 Red Bud Road, $550.
Cary and Kelly Gentry to Megan Barton, 159 Flatwoods Road, $75.
Donald W. Stripling Jr. to Mary Elaine Cox, 158 Whipporwill Lane, $145.
Walter T. Martin to Joel Mallett, 168 Harrison Lane, $220.
Connie Pack, Dena Ables and Chase Dean to Caleb Chambers, 110 Regency Row, $205.
Yessica Emeralds Garcia to Jacob King, 216 Three oaks Drive, $300.
Gaynell McReynolds to Kayla Crook, 9272 Fairmount Highway, $57.
James Herman Hyde to Jaime Olivares-Garza, 572 Craigtown Road, $154.
Battle Ridge Land Company LLLP to Mauricio Trejo Gutierrez, 110 Colony Drive, $235.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Charles Long to Charles Long, map and parcel 127-080, $1.
Lucille Hope Munro and Amelia Munro Lipscomb to Amelia Lipscomb, as trustee of the Munro Family Trust, map and parcel 009-008, $10.
Lindal L. Thomasan to William L. Thomason, 132 Ashley Terrace, $100.
Brock Howard to Lisa Holden, 1403 McDaniel Station Road, $100.
Donna J. Bearden to Lonnoe D. Bearden, map and parcel 089-020, $10.