Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of May 30 through June 3
Chapter 7
Lena C. Sloan, 155 Forrest Hills Circle, Apt. 155.
Chapter 13
Ronald L. Bishop, 161 Mountain Loop Road, Sugar Valley.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $10,136,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Carmon Malone, 111 Waterside Ridge, $216.
Ellis K. Hensley and Karissa L.H. Kornegay to Evelyn Algarin, 427 Hensley Road, $240.
Melissa Madrid to Johvan Owens, 6625 Fairmount Highway, $167.
Joseph B. Evans, as Executor, to Dennis and Debbie Thomas, map and parcel 017-040, $90.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Bei Qiu, 106 Cornwell Way, $253.
Lloyd C. Riggs to Jefferey and Marisa Pittman, 426 Marble Court, $11.
McClain & Parlo, LLC to Tami and Kelly McClain, map and parcel 028-045, $215.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Tamika L. Figures-Hillsman, map and parcel 033-283, $219.
Richard B. Ross to Christopher M. and Janet S. Lonvick, 143 Derby Lane, $389.
Daren W. McFarland to Amanda M. and Eric Childress, 252 Langston Road, $285.
Jesus Rosales to Jessica A. Hambrick, 124 Peter Street, $230.
Robinson Road Real Estate, LLC to IOS Robinson GA, LLC, 160/212 Robinson Road, $2,350.
Loretta E. Keating to Carole Rudd, 222 Gilmore Circle, $275.
April M. Corsby to Taylor John T. Stephens, 0 Pine Cove Road, $35.
Pinnacle RE Holdings, LLC to James R. and JoEllen Boyd, $230.
Anthony Owens to Arden Cumberbatch, 720 Riverside Drive, $308.
James C. Bethel to George Harris, 4364 SE Dews Pond Road, $210.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel CG42D-035;036;037;etc., $764.
Debra Bishop to Josue R. Cachola and Catherine C. Rodriguez, 400 Woodland Terrace, $250.
Gary W. Williams to Johnnt A. Walker, 261 Davis Drive, $280.
Rodney A. Fowler to Adriana L. and Delfina Cisneros, 528 Beamer Circle, $280.
Ronald B. Potts, Jr. to John D. Potts, 503 Peters Street, $240.
The Landlord, Inc. to Brett A. and Ella H. Moss, 135 Bryce Valley Court, $350.
Adam C. and Morgan West to David Torres, 209 Birch Lane, $225.
Calvert R. Lamitie to Rodolfo Flores, Jr., 120 Debbie Place, $161.
Cindy L. Dodd to Amanda and Jeff Schmick, 170 Hurds Pathway, $335.
William J. Beckworth to Bryan and Kristi Sutton, 220 Lighthouse Cove, $470.
Bryan J. Sutton to Brandon Craig, 217 Lighthouse Cove, $430.
Jean L. Bond to Charles D. Prater, Sr. and Angela W. Prater, 231 Hillcrest Drive, $210.
Jose de Jesus Hernandez Velazquez to Kevin and Laura Meuse, map and parcel 023-043, $143.
Sally Massey to Kenneth and Cheryl Hornback, 127 Gilmore Circle, $275.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42D-035;036;037;etc., $10.
The late Charles E. and Shirley M. Gunn to Shirley M. Gunn, 291 North Avenue, $10.
John J. Mason to John J. and Karen B. Mason, 131 Erin Lane, $1.