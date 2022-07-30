Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of July 18 through July 22
Chapter 7
Joseph S.D. Bryant, 821C Franklin Road, Plainville.
Chapter 13
Justin R. Thorn, 403 Gravely Road.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $6,498,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Omer A. Alvarado Alvarez, 123 Waterside Ridge, $234.
Elizabeth L. Anderson to James R. and Ruth E. Hoffer, 242 Donna Street, $250.
Timothy D. McCulley to Eric E. and Robin D. Williams, 917 Miller Ferry Road, $8.
Robert A. Toothaker to Helen G. Gilbreath, 207 Gilmore Circle, $310.
Hall Realty, Inc. to VHI Old Mill, LLC, map and parcel C35-031 and C35-032, $300.
Noah J. Owenby to Jackson Moore, 245 Wade Drive, $245.
Century Traditions, LLC to David Toscano, 369 Soldiers Pathway, $245.
Christopher A. Cooper to Kevin D. and Rosa I. Munguia, 296 Woodland Terrace, $262.
Jackie R. Dyer to Karen Newman, 1208 Oak Grove Road, $375.
Century Traditions, LLC to Emily M. Scheiben, 357 Soldiers Pathway, $249.
Adam D. Land to Stephen D. and Tiffani N. Gotshall, 203 Laurel Creek, $525.
Judy B. Rankin to James and Sheila Smith, 220 Knight Drive, $140.
Darla McEntyre, as Trustee, to Southpaw Property Investments, LLC, 3674 Highway 41, $285.
Nina and Tommy Brumlow to Montanaro Legacy Investments, LLC, map and parcel C11-143A, $750.
Bryce K. Reed, Jr. to Heidy L. Belteton, map and parcel 033286, $219.
Chaz Smith to Brendan Henderson, 192 Sunrise Circle, $232.
Alana Cano to Jennifer and Jay Kaminsky, map and parcel 1231-771, $12.
Vicente Rodriguez to Jennifer and Jay Kaminsky, map and parcel 1231-772, $14.
Troy E. Hyde to Yanderi Parra, map and parcel C23-094, $80.
Robert M. Painter to Gary and Beverly Martin, 205 White Hill Drive, $295.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Ran Wang, 214 Cornwell Way, $262.
Guarino Properties, LLC to Anthony K. Atkins, map and parcel 095A-144, $23.
Barbara C. Gee, as Trustee, to Annuli Properties, LLC, map and parcel C33-027 and 042C-183, $120.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Marco Marquez and Zoraida Morales-Rodriguez, map and parcel 076A-088, $148.
Sandra J. Gwyn to Maureen Lee, map and parcel C36-12315A, $250.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Susan A. Miller, map and parcel CG42E-026, $253.
David R. and Sandra J. Logan, as Trustees, to Tin H. Bui, map and parcel C56B-019, $412.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
William R. Watkins to William R. Watkins and Christy M. Jackson, map and parcel 022-078, $10.
Jared and Annette Thurmon to Rhodium Ventures, LLC, 338 Dally Cove Road, $10.
Stephen J. Kratohwil to Jaime M. Kratohwil, 108 Adair Street, $25,000.
Frances E. Ormond to Patricia Gordon, map and parcel 80, $10.
Joseph M. Ormond to Patricia Gordon, map and parcel 81, $10.
Susan A. Miller to Susan A. and Arthur J. Miller, map and parcel CG42E-026, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-026, $10.