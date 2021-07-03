Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of June 21 through June 25
Chapter 7
Keleigh June Dyer, 605 College St., Suite A.
Deborah Ann Hamilton, 144 Bailey Drive.
Chapter 11
None.
Chapter 13
Tara Louise Linville, 230 Brody Drive, Resaca.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $15,434,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Calhoun Industrial Partners to Arakyu LLC, 250 Johnson Lake Road, $9,240.
Mitchell Blair to John Munday, 18 Hammond Drive, $134.
Cook Out Calhoun Inc to Two Auto RE Calhoun LLC, map and parcel C71-078, $750.
PFW Properties Inc to Sankat I LLC, map and parcel C33-077, $260.
Rhett Henry Neal Rogers to Lisa Waters, 142 Water Wheel Lane, $205.
Wayne E. Baggett to Brooke D. Alred, 106 Colonial Drive, $150.
Brent Stepp Construction Company Inc. to SDH Atlanta LLC, map and parcel GC52-044, $113.
Melissa Pellom to Milton L. White, JoAnn Drive map and parcel 057-087, $17.
Brian D. Wilson to Ralph W. Tripp, 201 Patriots Row, $227.
Alexandria Brock Olney to Robert Gray Thompson III, 205 Cherry Hill Drive, $267.
Roger Thomas Contractors LLC to Mauricio Vigil Brito, 124 Lakecrest Cir., $193.
Springbank LLC to Dao Kolesar Farms I LLC, Mt. Olive Church Road (part of) map and parcel 099-086, $540.
Lauren Davis, as surviving trustee, to Roger L. Thomas, 3532 Red Bud Road, $500.
Clinton T. Thomas to Jonathan Chappell Murray, 450 Church Road, $370.
Archie Leon Waits Jr. to Lesley Tedder, 114 Jones Ave., $200.
Richard Craig to The Landlord Inc., map and parcels 077-384 and 386, $32.
MennyMac Loan Services LLC to Patrick Eli Dutton, 133 Chance Drive, $192.
Silver Services LLC to Christa Davis, 297 Curtis Cir., $145.
WJH LLC to Brookelyn Hammond Thomas, 763 Riverside Drive, $198.
Thomas Griffith to Sheila Young, 132 Curtis Cemetery Road, $220.
Jerry M. Moore to Erasto Mendoza-Luna, 105 Cherry St., $120.
Fat Tire Farms LLLP to James Hunt, Pendley Road map and parcel 077-066D, $337.
Gregory T. and Carol A. Bowen to David Jesse Byrd, Dempsey Loop map and parcel 070-095, $55.
Mary Lee Channell, as administrator, to Toby Lindsey, 804 Shaw Road, $49.
Michael Anthony Baldwin to Phillip Allen Cross, 623 Peters St., $400.
Maribel Torres Arias to Harold Zacharias, as trustee of the Zacharias Family Revocable Trust, Beason Road map and parcel 077-443, $15.
Focus Property Solutions LLC to Debra Scarborough Clark, 1240 Shope Lake Road, $154.
Marshall Sloan, as successor trustee, to Phillip Gregory Dove, 169 Curtis Cemetery Road, $160.
Randy C. Mincey to Outlook Communities LLC, map and parcel C57-054, $22.
Donnie D. Glover to Phyllis Dean Miller, Bear Mountain Road map and parcel 117-020, $55.
Housing Authority of the City of Calhoun to Georgetta T. Frazier, 116 McConnell Road, $114.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Gloria Carol Burrage to the Department of Transportation, 154 Montgomery Bridge Road, $13.
Gloria Carol Burrage to the Department of Transportation, 120 Montgomery Bridge Road, $5.
Ruth T. Williams to Carole Marie Talley, 258 Rolling Acres, $64.
D&D Thomason Investments LLC to Chelsea Park Limited Partnership, map and parcels CG58B-062, 063, 064 and 065, $1,150.
Tony Lynn Wilkey, as executor, to Bobby G. Welch, Pleasant Hill Road 094-044, $78.
Russell Jack Childress to Robert Hall, 4712 Roland Hayes Parkway, $10.