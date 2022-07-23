Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of July 11 through July 15
Chapter 13
Samantha N. Kinsey, 15 Hammond Drive, Plainville.
Sherry A. Strickland, 198 Valley View Circle.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $8,151,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Kanubhai Patel, 122 Waterside Ridge, $245.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Mukesh S. and Ramanial K. Patel, 126 Waterside Ridge, $216.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Niraj Patel, 121 Waterside Ridge, $252.
Direct Land Investors, LLC to Kalia N. Knapp, map and parcel 1231-332, $7.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Noikah Borgard and Nahomie Brezault, 124 Waterside Ridge, $236.
Thi Y.T. Ho to Vu V. Pham, map and parcel GC16-008, $220.
Kelly L. Morrison to James A. and Kathrine Dykes, map and parcel GC32A-089, $285.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Yu C. He, map and parcel CG42E-108, $251.
The Estate of Jason B. Cochran to Amy and Stacy Timms, 269 S Sequoyah Circle, $190.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Pi Y. Chen, map and parcel CG42E-105, $252.
Highway 53 Holdings, LLC to L&CO Calhoun CMG, LLC, map and parcel C57-026, $1,850.
Douglas A. Wood to Michael J. Rolader and Emily M. McDonald, 203 S Moss Road, $290.
Michael Quarles to Timothy G. Earl, II, 128 Long Pointe Road, $220.
Tucker W. Allen to Brent D. and Brittany R. Anderson, 219 Hillcrest Drive, $385.
The Yoknapatapha Land Company to Juanita L. Smith, 7946 Red Bud Road, $89.
Sheila Patterson to Regan L. and Tyler B. Bell, 2812 Roland Hayes Parkway, $325.
Regan and Tyler Bell to Sandra Phillips, 205 Reese Road, $260.
Barbara C. Gee, as Trustee, to Jeremy King, 410 Gee Road, $90.
Lydia F. Hite to Cheryl Nutt, 106 Mill Stone Drive, $220.
Frank Gentry to Heidi Fosha, 1572 Sugar Valley Road, $204.
Chelcy Lovins to Jason and Angela Kotowski, 236 McCreary Road, $226.
Christina Robertson to Mikayla C. Propes, 208 Old Fairmount Highway, $125.
Diego K. Constante and Nadia Vazquez, as Trustees, to Rowelyn G. Dela Cruz, 145 Water Wheel Lane, $289.
Melanie A. Land to Phillip G. Dove, 165 Rooker Road, $212.
Erich Ferrante to Hassan Goubil, 103 Denali Drive, $260.
Venture Communities, LLC to Allison L. Proctor, map and parcel C36-12326A, $256.
Kelly C. Richardson, as Executor, to Southern Willow Properties, LLC, map and parcel 033B-096, $122.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Weihong Shu and Qingwei Zhang, map and parcel CG42E-022, $262.
Brian Parker to Beers Construction Group, LLC, 1379 Fox Hound Trail, $15.
Brian Long to HMO Properties, LLC, 0 Shope Lake Road, $155.
North GA Historic Properties, LLC to Remonia Hill, out of parent parcel 066B-092, $142.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Harley F. Barnette to Department of Transportation, 12 N Short Wall Street, $15,700.
Priya Nidhi, Inc. to Department of Transportation, 901 N Wall Street, $59,660.
Kevin A. Mayo, by agent and attorney, to United Community Bank, map and parcel 1231-1583, $14,384.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-108, $10.
Henderson Glenn, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-105, $10.
Blue Mountain Holdings, LLC to Blue Mountain Holdings, LLC, 1355 Covington Bridge Road, $480,284.