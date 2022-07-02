Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of June 20 through June 24
Chapter 7
Kenneth K. Fuller, 184 Pine Street.
Jeffrey N. and Connie M. Jenkinson, 374 Chatsworth Highway 225.
Chapter 13
Joseph D. James, 370 Meadowlark Lane.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $19,038,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Yu C. He, map and parcel CGE42E-018, $251.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Chad Heltzel, map and parcel CGE42E-084, $258.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Matthew S. and Brittany Stewart, map and parcel CGE42E-085, $251.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Yili and Robert Vincent, map and parcel CGE42E-083, $262.
Timothy Thomason to Marvin A. Alarcon-Castrejon and Alleen M. Chavez, 110 Denali Drive, $258.
Chad Moore to MK Holdings, LLC, 256 Mountain View Drive, $474.
Old Mill Investors, LLC to Venture Communities, LLC, map and parcel C36-123 acreage, $156.
James Wilson to Lee Kinney, map and parcel 074053, $185.
Randy L. Edwards to Enterprise Investments and Management, LLC, 142 Thornwood Drive, $32.
Purple Lion Properties, LLC to Alfonso Gavina Zavala, 107 Dorsey Street, $211.
Salvador Acosta-Sanchez to Richard T. and Amanda Hendrix, 327 Larkspur Drive, $299.
Brenda G. Roegner, as Successor Trustee, to Sarah E. Smith, 2756 Nicklesville Road, $183.
Mitchell H. Harris to Trevor Cave, 951 Shaw Road, $325.
Kenda F. Childers, as Executrix, to Laurica Davis, 243 Bud Hardy Road, $195.
Charles Roy Gibson, III, as Administrator, to Brandon Duran, 330 Flora Drive, $185.
Kacee B. Smith to Johnny Lau, 282 Landon Court, $163.
Kathy G., Robert L., Stacey A., Randy, and Todd Greeson to Rechal Properties, LLC, 108 Azalea Drive, $215.
Robbie Bradley to Arturo Osorio-Eleuterio, 105 Waterford Drive, $95.
Randy J. Long to Christopher Garner, 319 Wildwood Circle, $299.
Executive Drive Holdings, LLC to Porterfield Holdings, LLC, map and parcel p/o C58-047, $7,557.
Aref and Sherry Al-Tamimi to Zachary M. Davis, map and parcel 030-063A and 030-245, $425.
JBM Developers, LLC to Holly Hills Partners, LLC, map and parcel C65-032, C65-033, and C65-051, $5,000.
Stephen M. Ayers by Samantha Lusk, his Attorney-in-Fact to Caleb J. and Brittany Steed, 222 Nix Loop, $180.
Joshua L. Turner to Mauricio Trejo, 317 Peters Street, $80.
Lindsey R. and Joshua Ventura to Kamel J. Sraiwi Khatib, 201 McGinnis Circle, $335.
Hubble Timber, LLC to Holly D. and John W. Rice, Jr., map and parcel 049-021, $409.
Estate of James E. Hall to Jennifer B. King, map and parcel 041-257, $139.
State of Georgia to Kamran Hameed, 1140 Fairview Road, $18.
Velazquez Investments, LLC to Marisalee Aguilar and Angel A. Flores Palma, 108 Avalon Drive, $187.
Armor Installations, Inc. to Kurt D. and Frankie A. Gashler, 156 Blackwood Terrace, $325.
Serafin T. Huijon to Anthony Rosas, 124 1/2 Adair Street, $86.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CGE42E-018, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CGE42E-084, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CGE42E-085, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CGE42E-083, $10.