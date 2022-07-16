Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of July 4 through July 8
Chapter 7
Andy J. and Angela L. McFall, 458 Owens Circle.
Chapter 13
Lori A. Lambert, 385 Langston Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $6,734,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Steven Duncan to Brandon Johnson, 239 Fox Den Drive, $35.
Bob Johns to Anthony P. Barnes and Rachel H. Gurley, 57 Old Red Bud Road, $182.
Jeremy C. Fowler to Andrew L. and Patricia H. Fox, 188 Burnt Hickory Lane, $335.
Steven D. Bowen to Jaden Banks and Kathleen Brangan, 300 Legacy Lane, $227.
Justin Childress Real Estate, LLC to Franklin D. and Paige Hales, 262 Mount Vernon Drive, $150.
Estate of Odell Rickett to Larry Bearden, map and parcel 075-019, $60.
Comfort D. Washington to Deima N. Tezen, 147 Rolling Acres 4th Street, $200.
The Vibe Group Inc. to Barney L. and Kathy Hunter, 2260 Pine Chapel Road, $180.
Carol L.B. Parker and Donald E. Bridges, as Co-Executors, to Samuel R. and Esperanza A. Felix, as Co-Trustees, 555 Switch Road, $225.
James A. Franklin to Dwight D. and Brian D. Wilson, 129 Regency Row, $200.
Mitzi Hutchinson to The Landlord, Inc., 410 Boulevard Heights Drive, $175.
Bruce Stocks to Alan L. and Lisa E. Gayton, 24012 King Street, $172.
Lauren Mackie to Chase H. and Joseph E. Coots, III, 839 Miller Ferry Road, $175.
Elizabeth C. and Albert L. Stone, Jr. to Michael and Sandra Westmoreland, map and parcel p/o 073-006B, $22.
Tammy G. Whitmore, as Administrator, to Richard Whitmore, 1148 Wall Street, $40.
Pete Weber to The Landlord, Inc., 106 W Line Street, $257.
Michael S. McEntyre to Rick L. and Terri E. Robbins, 102 Lenox Road, $330.
Sheila Flores to Keith E. and Sharon L. Murray, as Trustees, 106 King George Court, $321.
TPC Investments, LLC to Lisa N. and Allison N. Maxwell, 170 Willow Haven Street, $330.
David M. Wilbanks to Stuart A. Speer, 3898 Highway 41, $96.
Century Traditions, LLC to Madison L. Crocker, 363 Soldiers Pathway, $220.
Venture Communities, LLC to Sarah E. and Brian A. Oliver, map and parcel C36-12326C, $256.
Carll E. Converse to Christopher E. and Deborah K. Daniels, 126 Brookstone Drive, $259.
Venture Communities, LLC to Juan L. Castillo-Ibarra, map and parcel C36-12326F, $259.
ESEC, LLC to Hodge Family Investments, LLC, 117 S Wall Street, $500.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Li Y. Dong, map and parcel CG42E-107, $254.
Larry H. Kelly to Patsy S. Bristol, 159 Ashmore Court, $95.
Tyler E. Hendrickson to Cinnamon Realty LLC, map and parcel 1141-187, $254.
Bobby Baer to Amanda D. and Wiley J. Bennett, 110 Brookline Circle, $191.
Mackenzie Kilpatrick and Hannah Garrett to Devin D. Tarver, map and parcel GC48-038, $229.
Cheryl L. Nutt to Destry M. Johnson and Melvin L. Hohnson, Jr., 115 River Meadow Court, $225.
Rolo Properties, LLC to Mathew J. and Douglas Amann, 174 Sunrise Circle, $208.
Gary L. and Deborah R. Waters to Matthew K. and Katy M. Waters JTWROS, 1416 Pinyan Road, $72.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-107, $10.
Frances E. Ormond to Patricia E. Gordon, map and parcel 80, $1.