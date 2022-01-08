Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Dec. 27 through Dec. 31
Chapter 7
Terrick N. Hunt, 130 Riverview Drive.
Chapter 13
Frankie S. and Amy Haygood, 170 Prater Drive.
James T. and Wendy N. Watkins, 141 Libby Lane.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $8,202,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Jeremy W. Brannon, Sr. to Angel A.C. Batancourt and Olga M.M. Delgado, 132 Doe Lane, $174.
April L. and Jonathan L. Price to Timothy J. and Lori G. Harleson, map and parcel 048-135, $430.
Brian K. and Cynthia H. Reed to Anthony B. and Kristi L. Cobb, map and parcel 048-100, $550.
Elizabeth A. Hein, individually and as Trustee, to Taylor and Jonithan Young, 00 Nottingham Way, $15.
T. Whitlock, as alternate Trustee, to Ralph D. Walker, 2039 Scott Brown Road, $110.
William Alvarez to Erin G. White and Jessee Dixon, map and parcel 110-073, $500.
Michael Fleischmann to Brittany and Jarred Bagwell, map and parcel 057A-092, $230.
Brittany T. Hollingsworth to Carl P. Gee, map and parcel 031-046, $175.
Devin White to Kayla Wilkey, 175 Lance Road, $190.
Barry W. Dixon to Wesley L. Barker and Stephanie N. Thompson, map and parcel 047-0632, 047-063, 047-062A, and 047-062, $70.
Freedom Lots USA, LLC to Cristian R. Ramirez-Miranda, 294 Herrington Bend Road, $62.
Daniel G. Monteith to Guillermo Neumer, 166 E Summit Drive, $163.
Jason Cronan to Kevin L. North, 282 Thompson Road, $43.
Regions Bank to 208 North Wall, LLC, 208 N Wall Street, $1,425.
Maxie L.S. Cannon to Preston A. Channell, 568 Chatsworth Highway 225, $170.
Christine K. Morris, as Executrix, to Philip and Denise Seibel, 1180 Brookshire Road, $140.
Rodney M. Squires to Dena Curtis, 202 Montclair Drive, $145.
Devon Davis to Jason W. Smith, 321 Trammell Street, $285.
Debra S. Clark to J. English, as Trustee, 124 Shope Lake Road, $160.
David Fowler Construction, LLC to Corey Campbell, 033B-223, $85.
Marguerite Ware to Jennifer and Kristopher Crump, 203 River Place Drive, $60.
TCP Investments, LLC to Kenneth and Christina Theobald, 186 Hurds Pathway, $284.
Brian Derosier to Gregory and Christina Carender, 163 Hopewell Church Road, $32.
Debra R. Brown to EAL II Investments, LLC and Margaret and Stephen Farrar, 731 Highway 53, $51.
Cody A. Caywood to Cheryl A. and Michael R. Hodge, 140 Joshua Way, $265.
Karrell Hultquist to Teresa Sullivan, map and parcel 1231-1169, $225.
Jessica Sanchez to Jose Reyes, 2457 Riverbend Road, $385.
Tyler D. Williams to Ginger Guffey, map and parcel 040B-128, $4.
Dellis Pamplin to Gary Marotta, map and parcel 1141-071, $37.
Isam Rasheed to Jeffrey and Kelsey Green, 102 Squire Drive, $176.
TB Leasing, LLC to Keith Whatley, 318 Waterford Drive, $77.
Bao D. Nguyen to Isam Rasheed, 151 Twin Oaks Drive, $250.
Lusia Y. Montanaro to Cheyenne S. Chamlee, 497 Harris Beamer Road, $240.
The Landlord, Inc. to Marty A. and Julie L. Purdy, 139 Little Road, $230.
Benjamin J. May, as Executor, to Daniel W. Smith, 375 Mount Vernon Drive, $130.
FB&F Holding Co., LLC to Executive Drive Holdings, LLC, 130 Executive Drive, $466.
Michael J. Evelti to Dwight S. and Susan F. Gentry, map and parcel 057A-011 and 057A-012, $73.
Focus Property Solutions, LLC to J. English, as Trustee, 259 Hummingbird Lane, $95.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Cheryl Johnston to Jesse O’Shields, map and parcel 058A-010B, $500.