Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Jan. 17 through Jan. 21
None.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $27,561,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
John Stiles to Clinton L. Stiles, 4487 Roland Hayes Parkway, $111.
Willbeam Properties, LLC to Werner R.B. Moreira, map and parcel GC55-042, $240.
Sam P. Randazzo to Woodline Acres, LLC, map and parcel 1231-1012, $2.
Cynthia A. Anthony to Gregory Carender, map and parcel 1231-1004, 1231-1161, and 1231-1419, $12.
Kayla M. Ralston to Gerardo G. Bedolla, map and parcel C25-007, $243.
David Cho to David Lester and Darren S. and Kelley A. Borowski, 100 Reeve Street, $155.
Venture Communities, LLC to Maxine L. Rawls, map and parcel parent C36-123, $224.
Thomas A. Sinclair, as Co-Trustee, to Rudolf H. Worm and Michaela W. Herzner, 1287 Hall Memorial Road, $1,093.
Teresa I. Barnes to Kristen Mulkey, map and parcel p/o 086-015, $98.
Susan Santilzo to Frank M. and Melinda A. Wynn, 109 Gilmore Circle, $235.
David Howerton to Chris Taylor, 774 Hill City Road, $100.
Betty A. Cline to Rockell Rentals, LLC, 1326 US 41, $515.
Ricky Conner to Martin D. Poole and Alexandra E. Soterakis, map and parcel 1141-129 and 1141-130, $14.
Leonidas Efstathiou to Cynthia A. Digby, 83 3rd Street, $108.
Frank M. Wynn to Christopher Hazelwood, 429 Trimble Hollow Road, $265.
Century Traditions, LLC to Candra Pang, 309 Soldiers Pathway, $204.
William M. Worley to Justin Pike, 114 Summerfield Lane, $235.
Jake A. Cashon to Ellie A. and Timothy Moody, 242 Wildwood Circle, $300.
Floor Trend Property, LLC to Hauteloom Realty, LLC, map and parcel CG58-053, $5,880.
Blueprint Homes, LLC to Taylor J. Givens, II, map and parcel 059A-006, $155.
Timothy A. Moody to Hannah L. Duncan, 241 Jasper Street, $181.
Prestige Home Investments, LLC to Jacqueline Woodruff, map and parcel 062-124, $94.
Janet L. Oglesby, as Executor, to James C. Oglesby, 550 Freeman Road, $46.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Christian E. Gonzalez and Jaime V. Acevedo, map and parcel 033-332, $208.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Ann M. Greeson, map and parcel 033-331, $192.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Alan M. Perez Perez, map and parcel 033-329, $166.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to William N. and Kyndal R. Thomason, map and parcel 033-328, $232.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Iris J. Vijil, map and parcel CG42E-004, $247.
Brittney Wilson to Brandon D. and Jasmine L. Barner, 104 Jasper Terrace, $295.
MRR Management, LLC and Michael Meadows Family, LLLP to Plymouth 1099 Dodds GA, LLC, 1099 Dodds Avenue, $9,750.
Chung-Ching Peng to Alan P. Caylor, map and parcel 1231-1259, $7.
Brent Stepp Construction Company, Inc. to SDH Atlanta, LLC, map and parcel C52044033, C52044034, and C52044035, $113.
Deborah S. Muse, as Administrator, to Everest International Business, Inc., map and parcel C23-140, $270.
Shanda L. Kennedy to Ruth Jenkins, 460 Riverbend Road, $160.
Century Traditions, LLC to Dominique Nemorin, 315 Soldiers Pathway, $205.
Richard Craig to Gary N. and Laura L. Bailey, map and parcel 077-355 and 077-356, $32.
Sonj I, LLC to Gabriel Garcia Ruiz, 226 Single Tree Drive, $160.
MER-CAR DG Corporation to Dilip Patel, 920 N Wall Street, $131.
Zane Defoor to The Landlord, Inc., 167 Gee Road, $100.
Leo Oberlander to Summit Calhoun, LLC, 1387 41 Highway N, $4,783.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Larry E. Johnson to Larry E. Johnson, map and parcel 094060, $1.
David Dixon to Georgeann M. Dixon, map and parcel 042-004, $69,300.
Ann M. Greeson to Ann M. Greeson and Dana S. Davis, Jr., map and parcel 033-331, $10.