Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Jan. 10 through Jan. 14
Chapter 7
Pamela G. Young, P.O. Box 53.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $19,826,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Pablo M. Bivian, 1100 Dews Pond Road, $216.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Justin M. and Michael M. Gispert, 110 Waterside Drive, $227.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Milton D. Jurado, 108 Waterside Drive, $202.
Lonnie G. Gillis to Freedom Lots USA, LLC, map and parcel 139-005, $15.
Pinnacle Re Holdings, LLC to Richard Chitwood, 10881 Fairmount Highway, $225.
Terrell P. and Becky A. Harris to Tony P. and Sue Harris JTWROS, 886 US Highway 411, $35.
David W. Davies to Tiffany Brown and Chase Blair, 700 Riverside Drive, $255.
Plainville Farms, LLC to Juan M. Robles and J. Socorro Brito-Moreno, 2933 Rome Road, $408.
Michael Meadows Family, LLLP to Scott Keeports, 2519 Boone Ford Road, $295.
Cothbert Carruthers to William B. Stocks, Jr., 240 1 King Street, $100.
Mark Mullinax, Executor, to Barry and Becky Hulsey, 321 Mount Vernon Drive, $125.
Rock Creek Ridge, LLC to Steve and Justin W. Langford, map and parcel p/o 014-028, $71.
Daniel Jastram to Peter Stewart, 213 Hicks Street, $225.
Herman Garland to Lacy B. and Jason P. Hobbs, 1361 Gardner Springs Road, $320.
AMC Real Estate, LLC to Danila E. Ortiz Moreno, 455 Chatsworth Highway 225, $165.
Mary E. Bennett to EF Horne, LLC, 107 Azalea Drive, $140.
Eddie W. Couch to Redbird Plumbing Professionals, LLC, map and parcel 077-297, $30.
Judy Efstathiou to Georgian Assets, LLC, 5621 Fairmount Highway, $145.
Springbank, LLC to Hightower Loop Ranger, LLC, map and parcel p/o 095-003, $400.
Joe S. Moore, Individually and as Trustee, to OWR, LLC, map and parcel 060-015, $5,828.
Castiglioni Properties, LLC to Alyssa Gabell, 315 Fain Street, $139.
Kelly Gentry to Molly M. Peeler, 7680 Red Bud Road, $80.
Mayla H. Jackson to Michael S. and Rhonda L. McCuistion, 122 Jones Road, $260.
Venture Communities, LLC to Brayan and Chrishawnda Reyes, map and parcel parent C36-123, $233.
Johnny Jones to Gavin R. Mitchell, 1204 Jewel Court, $8.
Laura K. Payne and Pamela J. Couch to Darren L. Gunter, 377 Mount Vernon Drive, $130.
Kimberly B. Morris to Shanna Tucker, 157 Hill City Road, $193.
Koryfi Ga, LLC to Eric L. Manley, 851 Nesbitt Loop, $425.
Laura J. Achay, Trustee, to Joseph M. and Pamela L. Fett, 634 Oothcalooga Street, $610.
Mitchell and Angela Dodd to Ann M. Thomas, map and parcel 024-055, $380.
Shev & Parth, LLC to Ishvar Krupa, LLC, map and parcel 041B-018 and 041B-043, $1,150.
SMS Development Enterprises, LLC to Gregory L. Sutton, map and parcel 105-052, $1,697.
Jessica L. Scott to Dylan Cochran, 152 Liberty Place, $174.
KASS Investments, LLC to Thomas O. Bagley, 207 Webber Road, $100.
Paul H. Gilley to William Holland, 2479 Miller Ferry Road, $170.
Steven Pasley to TCP Investments, LLC, map and parcel 077-360, $20.
Phillip H. Sloan to Michael R. Masley, 125 Victory Drive, $210.
Brian D. Wilson to Jo Ann, Angela V. and William B. Shropshire, 215 Patriots Row, $245.
Maria Reyes to Gloria Reyes, 104 Donna Street, $54.
Brian D. Wilson to Luther G. and Rebecca J. Lonidier, 221 Patriots Row, $255.
Twyiah Tyner, Executrix, to Lane and India Bennett, 629 Love Bridge Road, $115.
Larry Rhinehart to The Landlord, Inc., 195B Daisy Street, $80.
Ed Haley to Jennifer T. Ware, map and parcel 031-114, $35.
Julia A. Anthony, as Executor, to David Fowler Construction, LLC, map and parcel C23-010, $21.
Phillip Brown to Robert and Rachel Hall, 4802C Sugar Valley Road, $360.
Springbank, LLC to Brent A. and Tonya H. Schultz, map and parcel p/o 117-039, $159.
Markus Greschner to Jessica and Kurt McBee, 2169 Sugar Valley Road, $25.
Dan V.J. Du Moulin to Carolyn W. Fern, 1328 Birch Lane, $260.
Susan E. Van Buren to Pamela Wright, map and parcel C3612317A, $240.
Larry Black to Jesse Lewis, 2276 Pine Chaple Road, $176.
Norman D. and Kathleen M. Carter, as Co Trustees, to WJ Real Estate Investing, LLC, map and parcel CG34A-098, $165.
Any-Time Storage, LLC to Plainville Storage, LLC, 3465 Rome Road, $760.
Garreett J. and Blake M. Howell, as Administrators, to Melissa McNeese, 455 Riverbend Road, $188.
April Breen to Kevin M. Gould and David W. Reeves, 170 Hunters Crossing, $212.
Cody J. Stanley to Daniel C. and Ashley Clayton, 260 Cut Off Road, $230.
Development Authority of Gordon County to HD Fibers, LLC, map and parcel p/o CG33-026, $606.
Harold Zacharias, as Trustee, to Marisol Martinez, 1973 Rome Road, $183.
Bartow and Beyond, LLC to Jose Hernandez, 1002 Russell Hill Road, $51.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
None.