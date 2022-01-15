Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Jan. 3 through Jan. 7
Chapter 13
Dewayne M. and Tabitha C. Payne, 307 King Pointe Drive.
Jeremy B. and Courtney M. Stork, 141 Bradley Road Unit B.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $16,874,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
East 53 Commercial Development, LLC to Ascendant Hospitality, LLC, map and parcel CG57B-075A2 and CG57B-075A3, $1,250.
Oway, LLC to Lloyd C. Riggs, 426 Marble Court, $12.
Georgia District Advisory Board, Church of the Nazarene, Inc. to Rick Champion, map and parcel 058B-008, $6.
Johnny R. Parker to Jonathan I. Edwards, 7176 Nickelsville Road, $25.
Silverstone Residential GA, LLC to Joseph L. Brendel, map and parcel 048-138, $435.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Noemi Garcia and Laura Garza, map and parcel CG42E-081, $297.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Shantelle M. and Roberto D. Turner, map and parcel CG42E-100, $256.
Sandra Burkhardt to James Burkhardt, 314 Maplewood Drive, $50.
Timberghost Land Company, LLC to Lebow Industrial Park, LLC, map and parcel C73-013A, $6,650.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel CG42D-020, CG42D-021, CG42D-073, and CG42D-074, $748.
Silverstone Residential GA, LLC to Luis F. Biazotto, map and parcel 048-140, $402.
Adriana Alcazar to Baker Street Homes, LLC, map and parcel 6980575, $246.
Joseph J. and Samantha F. Johannessen, as Co-Trustees, to Joshua R. Dooley, map and parcel 116-008A1-2, $82.
Monica Pierson, Individually and as Administrator, to Christopher Sosa, 317 Caverns Drive, $373.
Robin L. Wilson to Mary A. Hamsley, 152 Danny Circle, $150.
The Landlord, Inc. to Patrick L. Warner, 370 Oakland Drive, $310.
Mirza M.F. Baig to Hop Pham, 594 Harris Beamer Road, $135.
GLDR, LLC to Gregory A. and Nancy A. Gerard, 112 Garden Lake Drive, $290.
Charles J. Dodd to Madison Holbert, 158 Hurds Pathway, $290.
Mandy K. Scott to KC’s Homes GA, LLC, 2680 Highway 41, $68.
Danny K. Davis to Louis Sanchez, map and parcel 037-092, $100.
Tyler Porter to Camden T. MGill and Hannah B. Norrell, 147 Briar Ridge Road, $220.
McDorman Construction, Inc. to Saddle Ridge TDSB, LLC, 605 Foster Lusk Road, $2,912.
Larry Zavadil and Curtis Briggs to Alevi, LLC, 1089 Mayfield Lane, $3.
Brenda Trejo to Rosendo Trejo, 301 Larkspur Drive, $130.
James Pilcher to Benjamin J. Kelm, 309 Chad Street, $240.
Terry Strong to David M. Sargent, 589 Hall Memorial Road, $189.
David Stokes to Charlotte A. Phipps, 104 Valley View Heights, $45.
Jeff & Jeff Investments, LLC to Travis C. Churchill, 747 Brackett Road, $170.
William A.D. Brannon to James E. Hunt, map and parcel C25-144, $600.
Prince King to Michael B. and Audry E. Tarkington, 163 Bayview Lane, $190.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42D-020, CG42D-021, CG42D-073, and CG42D-074, $10.