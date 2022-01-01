Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Dec. 20 through Dec. 24
Chapter 7
Kathleen E. Wilber, 4250 Scott Brown Road.
Chapter 13
Emory D. Blasengame, 110 Roberts Street.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $17,307,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
David B. Alumbaugh to Zillow Homes Property Trust, 305 Talon Drive, $239.
Victor Collazo to Jeremy Turner and Jenny Hulsey, 118 Bristol Lane, $206.
Michael Freeman to Wayne L. Rogers, 143 Green Row, $98.
Karen J. Capehart to Temple Property Management, 721 Johnson Road, $300.
Cindy L. Dodd to Carrington and Adam Cook, 266 Willow Haven Street, $287.
W. Harrison Unlimited, LLC to Michelle Perry, 12 Rips Road, $344.
Estate of Valerie carmella Bearden to Amanda G. and Carolyn Peeples, 833 Johnson Lake Road, $214.
LEG Newton, LLC to Apartments at Woodland, LLC and Woodland Equity, LLC, map and parcel C50-067, C60-065, and C50-058, $3,888.
Leg Woodland, LLC to Apartments at Woodland, LLC and Woodland Equity, LLC, map and parcel 042B-032, 042B-033, and 042B-039, $3,888.
Jeremiah Taylor to Gail L. Stewart, 3874 Dews Pond Road, $190.
S&B Property Management, LLC to Nikunjbhai and Nirupama N. Patel and ARYA11, LLC, map and parcel C28-054, $1,050.
Georgeann M. Dixon to Adrian Lyles, 148 Brookline Circle, $63.
Ma G. Ruiz Contreras to Maria A. Chavez, 217 Jeep Street, $50.
Billy E. Grisham to Bartow and Beyond, LLC, 1002 Russell Hill Road, $30.
Tommy Bennett to Johnny L. Smith, map and parcel 026B-151, $10.
Billy M. Horner and Linda Gentry to EF Horne, LLC, 204 Rips Road, $172.
TCP Investments, LLC to Cindy L. and Charles J. Dodd, map and parcel 066-372, $18.
Melanie A. Teal to Jose G. Lopez-Silva and Esmerelda L. Medrano, 138 Riverview Drive, $50.
Jeanette Cochran, Individually and as Executrix, to The Landlord, Inc., 220 Nance Road, $120.
Sherry L. Walraven to Corevision Investment Group, LLC, map and parcel C66-015 and C66-015A, $1,200.
Charlotte Y.T. Dickens to The Landlord, Inc., 5247 Roland Hayes Parkway, $150.
Together, LLC and Frederick H. and Thomas J. Brown, III, as co-trustees, to A. Tsakiris Family Limited Partnership, map and parcel 054A-147, 054A-148, and 054A-149, $2,963.
Sandra B. Long, as Executrix, to Stephanie and Daniel Walters, 618 Bray Road, $300.
Ricky R. Cronon to Robert B. and Elizabeth Painter, 515 Red Bone Ridge Road, $369.
Gregory T. and/or Carol A. Bowen, as Trustees, to Deborah C. and John D. Sartain, map and parcel 070-098, $60.
Clifford S. Lancey to Cassie Castoe, map and parcel 1231813, $53.
Divided Sky, LLC to Steven and Anita Hulsey, map and parcel 105-009B, $33.
Benjamin K. Timms to Matthew Ford, map and parcel 078049, $178.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Jingyu Yao and Todd Lerner, map and parcel 033-325, $202.
Bruce Hicks to Trace Still and Brenlee Edwards, 124 Sunset Drive, $215.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Alex B. Cardona Castillo and Heidi Y. Castillo, map and parcel 033-324, $177.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Debra A. Barton to Woodline Acres, LLC, map and parcel 1231-353, $512.
Cavender, LLC to Thomas H. and Judy C. Parker, map and parcel 108-030, $10.