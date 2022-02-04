Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Jan. 24 through Jan. 28
Chapter 7
Travis W. Neitermayer, 311 Buck Boulevard.
Chapter 13
Jacqueline C. and Allen L. Moore, 300 Woodland Drive.
Frank W. and Connie R. Strange, 650 Plainville Road, Plainville.
Joshua S. Hall, 155 Liberty Place.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,870,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Joe Stepp to Jo De T. Hollis, 175 Devonwood Drive, $257.
William McGinnis to Gary R. Webb, Jr., 412 Cherry Hill Drive, $267.
Sonja B. McKinnon to Jennifer M. Minten, 370 Lake Drive, $253.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Jiwen Wu, 101 McGinnis Circle, $262.
Connie Colburn to Aaron Bogue, 165 Hardin Road, $22.
Lakeview Investments, LLC to Ivan N. Kelivanov, 145 Jasmine Drive, $8.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Riki A. Wojciechowski, map and parcel 033-330, $208.
Ina R. Threatt to Timothy P. Hadley, 581 West Kinman Road, $173.
Gustavo R. Bueno to Jasmin M.H. Mendoza, 170 Chief Vann Terrace, $178.
David G. Crump to Ronald D. and Christine H. Herr, 109 Ashton Court, $725.
Guadalupe Soto to Peggy and Corey Haverkamp, 2966 Riverben Road, $150.
Robert G. Legg to Sonja B. McKinnon, 127 Old Mill Drive, $200.
PFW Properties, Inc. to Randall S. Dobbs, 234 Mill Stone Lane, $250.
Premier Management Properties, LLC to Christopher R. and Joanna M. Cavender, 367 Richardson Road, $525.
Venture Communities, LLC to Tiannan Zhou, map and parcel parent C36-123, $229.
Thelma J. Schrimsher and Nancy E. Carnes, as Co-Trustees, to Thelma Schrimsher, 3954 Rome Road, $150.
Car Wash Development Group, LLC to New Car Wash, LLC, 460 Highway 53, $900.
Gregory L. and Carla J. Saunders to Mary Zeagler and Robert C. Sutton, 2938 Miller Ferry Road, $407.
Keri R. Garland to Kelly L. Brown, 115 Grist Mill Lane, $245.
Joshua L. Norton to Vasiliy Petrenko, map and parcel 071-056A, $351.
Allison Holbrook and Tammy Burchett to Velazquez Investments, LLC, 160 Ridgecrest Drive, $95.
Leroy Shepherd to Diego K. Constante and Nadia Vazquez, as Trustees, 141 Woodedge Drive, $15.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
None.