Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Feb. 14 through Feb. 18
Chapter 7
Vincent A. and Stephanie I. Lloyd, 199 Willow Haven Street.
Chapter 13
Dale S. Kerns, 1547 Sugar Valley Road.
Susan D. Kerns, 1547 Sugar Valley Road.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,795,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Donna S. Hill, 103 Waterside Ridge, $214.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Kelly Haynes, 114 Waterside Drive, $195.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Omar Howeedy, 116 Waterside Drive, $235.
SHD Atlanta, LLC to Jonathan P. Frick, 101 Waterside Ridge, $240.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Alfred L. Forrester, 105 Waterside Radial, $203.
Ronald T. Norrell to William and Sarah Boswell, 939 Hill City Road, $220.
Estate of Lawanda O. Ralston to Alan M. Quinn, map and parcel C36-001Q02, $115.
Thomas L. Mullins to Clifton Morgan, 199 Wade Drive, $250.
Michael W. Lampert to Brittney M. Ryle, 142 Single Tree Drive, $190.
Dean A. Robertson to Jered L. Hunsberger, 231 Reese Road, $65.
Jimmy G. Stewart, Jr. to James C. and Betty F. Steely, map and parcel 076-226, $161.
The Estate of Joyce A. Lingerfelt to Derrell B. and Kimberly D. Sims, 3462 Rome Road, $302.
Alonzo P. Caywood to Cody A. Caywood, map and parcel 094-010A, $32.
The Estate of Peggy Sue Walker to Wendy C. Valdez JTWROS and Luis M.B. Martinez JTWROS, 1189 Newtown Loop Road, $50.
ATBR, LLC to Hanna Pate Properties, LLC, map and parcel 033-270; 274; 275; 276; 279; 336; 341; 355; 359, $248.
Polly R. Brock to Fermin A. Diaz and Carmen Y. Zamora, 322 Peters Street, $85.
Joey and Teena Lusk to Joey Lusk and Doug Sexton, 1638 Artesian Well Road, $35.
Edena A. Rushing to Ronald T. Norrell, 257 Blackwood Place, $215.
David J. and Janet A. Higgins to Ark Investments of NWGA, LLC, 1706 Red Bud Road, $500.
Velazquez Investments, LLC to Jeremy T. McGaha, 101 Azalea Drive, $212.
Ashley Mears to Sandra F. Harrison, 499 Mount Vernon Drive, $159.
Benjamin K. Timms to Cindy Lebrkeucher, 114 Erwin Road, $90.
Joey Lusk to Glenda Glavich, 248 Davis Drive, $220.
Raymond Melero to William A. and Juli D. Hamilton, 110 Gilmore Circle, $248.
Dwight L. Walraven and James A. Franklin to Benjamin A. Longino, map and parcel 003-080, 003-081, and 003-082, $32.
Manuel Gilbert to Julie and Allen Tims, 1193 Fairview Road, $220.
Todd and Linda Fambrough to Natalia Capote, map and parcel 1231-1529, $370.
Southern Property Investing and Development, LLC to Sharron Alexander, 10997 Fairmount Highway, $50.
Jack C. Mulkey to Hopewell Property North, LLC, 152 Hopewell Church Road, $58.
Cheryl E. Gamble to Linda Wilson, 159 Regency Row, $235.
Charles Thomas to Good Heart Property, LLC, 279 Brittany Drive, $160.
The Vibe Group, Inc. to Elizabeth K. Moore, 221 Park Drive, $173.
Georgiana Hall to J4 Miller Investments, LLC, 1212 Jewel Court, $13.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Susan Brown to Charles Brown, map and parcel 097037, $10.