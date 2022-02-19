Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $2,606,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Enterprise Investments and Management, LLC to Luis F. and Jose G. Corzo, map and parcel GC30-048 and GC30-049, $235.
Lydie Filsaime to Prowmore, LLC, 1022 Raccoon Ridge, $27.
Candie L. Chupp to Zhenhao Holding, LTD, 199 Spring Hill Road, $402.
Frank T. Byerley to Westhorn Farm, LLC, 576 Plainville Road, $120.
Jennifer L. Pasley to Juan and Claudia Olvera, 1297 Gardner Springs Road, $180.
Regan Stone to Brian Long, map and parcel 078-325, $130.
Melissa G. Garner to Harrison C. Jones and Terrell Dyer, 117 Water Wheel Lane, $243.
Daniel J. Lakier to Tyler H. Deaton, map and parcel 056004, $703.
Michael D. Cormalleth to Jerry and Jennifer Duggan, 237 Calhoun Street, $135.
Michele Madgar to Diane T. Goggans, 973 Raccoon Ridge, $6.
Susan Hall to Pierce Wilmoth, 1053 Franklin Road, $180.
Linda J. Holcomb to Delman E. Barrios Garcia, 346 Baker Circle, $70.
Asher Sullivan to James Blanchard, 353 Lovebridge Road, $175.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.